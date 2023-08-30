Journalists and media scholars will meet on Thursday to brainstorm on the sustainability of the media in Nigeria. The meeting is coming at a time when media executives are looking at ways the media can remain viable in an age when technological disruptions have upended the business models for the sector.

The experts will converge ahead of the launch of The Levu project, a project that aims to create a Media Sustainability Index and a comprehensive Media Sustainability Report for Nigeria.

The goal of the project is to assess the current health and future viability of media organisations within the country, including newsrooms and schools of journalism.

The media industry in Africa, and indeed globally, is experiencing existential challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In the Nigerian context, the issues are also very real. Many media houses cannot pay salaries as and when due, or meet other equally pressing obligations.

Even though the sector has remained centrally critical in the consolidation and sustenance of the country’s democracy, the media continue to survive under dwindling advertising revenues, and prohibitive licence fees, among other issues.

It is expected that the index will serve as a critical tool for understanding the various elements contributing to media sustainability, helping stakeholders make informed decisions.

On Thursday, the panel of experts will brainstorm on the initiative and contribute to refining its data-gathering to ensure it is comprehensive and sensitive to the unique dynamics of the Nigerian media landscape.

At the meeting, conversations will be centred around the tools, techniques and frameworks that are shaping and reshaping contemporary Nigerian journalism: how news is produced, disseminated and financed in the wider context of broader dynamics of forces that are affecting the practice of journalism in our environment.

