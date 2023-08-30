The Zamfara State House of Assembly has called on the state’s Attorney General to take legal action against Anas Sani-Anka, the Managing Editor of Thunder Blowers, an online newspaper, for alleging some legislators collected bribes to frustrate the administration of the state governor, Dauda Lawal.

The journalist was purportedly heard in an audio saying a former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, gave him N100 million to bribe 17 of the 24 members of the House, to frustrate Mr Lawal’s administration.

Mr Lawal, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), defeated Bello Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in March, to emerge governor.

Messrs Yari and Matawalle have been political allies since 1999. Mr Yari was the top financer of the APC in the state.

The Assembly decided to sue the journalist after Bello Mazawaje, and his deputy, Rilwanu Nagambo, moved the motion on Tuesday.

The lawmakers unanimously agreed that Mr Sani-Anka was intimidating them and called for the immediate closure of his online newspaper, Thunder Blower, which, according to them, was established with the aim of witch-hunting people of proven integrity.

“Later, Speaker Bilyaminu Ismail Moriki announced that the House has unanimously resolved to call on the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice to take legal action against Anas Sani Anka for blackmailing the entire legislative Members in the state,” the Assembly spokesperson, Bello Madaro, said in a statement.

Audio recording

In the four minutes, 13 seconds audio, a person who is purportedly Mr Sani-Anka, was telling two unidentified ladies that the tribunal judgement would be in the APC’s favour. He then proceeded to say Mr Yari is sponsoring members of the state assembly.

The APC is challenging the emergence of Mr Lawal of the PDP as Zamfara governor at the governorship election tribunal.

“Write it down, if we’re alive in the next one month, the court (tribunal) will give us the seat. (governor)… Abdulaziz (Mr Yari) said to us “Dr, you people should go back, I swear to God this judgement will be in our favour…” he told the ladies.

The discussion tilted towards the House of Assembly.

“Listen, didn’t you see that they (members of the State House of Assembly) have closed the house today? This night, I swear to God, Shehi (a nickname for Mr Yari in Zamfara) sent 100 million Naira to us to give to the 17 lawmakers. Yes, those 17 lawmakers. You know they are the ones who have formed a group (against the incumbent governor, Mr Lawal). We’ll give them the money this night… I collected the money personally…I collected them in Dollars from Abuja…,” he said.

Mr Sani-Anka also said he could use his online television to insult whoever he wishes to insult. He told one of the ladies to come and be a guest on a programme and insult Mr Lawal so she could get money from the governor.

Mr Sani-Anka did not answer calls and SMS sent to him by this reporter. But in a now-deleted Facebook post, the journalist said he would not respond to calls over the audio because operatives of the State Security Service are investigating the matter.

APC, PDP react

The APC in the state has denied that Mr Sani-Anka is a member of the party.

The party also said the journalist confessed in the audio clip that he is a friend to the incumbent governor, Mr Lawal and did not mention he is a friend to any of APC’s top members.

“Moreso, Distinguished Senator Abdul Aziz Yari, who Anas claimed to have collected money from, has been out of the country for a long time now that the PDP will try to rub him in its mess,” Yusuf Idris, the APC spokesperson in the state said in a statement.

Mr Idris alleged that the PDP is bringing up such issues to intimidate the Zamfara governorship election tribunal and blackmail the APC.

On its part, the PDP said it’s seeking an immediate investigation into the allegations made by the journalist.

Speaking to journalists in Gusau, the PDP chairman in the state, Moukhtar Lugga, said the party has every reason to doubt the credibility of a recent judgement by the tribunal that asked its member to vacate his House of Assembly seat for the APC candidate.

Mr Lugga said the PDP wants the National Judicial Commission and the Inspector General of Police to investigate the allegations raised in the audio clip.

“We want to, as a matter of urgency, call on the former governor of Zamfara and distinguished senator of the federal republic representing Zamfara West (Mr Yari) to clear his name from the allegations of bribery, financial inducement and corruption levelled against him by Anas Sani-Anka,” Mr Lugga said.

