The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), through its Media in Gender project, is calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to grant presidential assent to The Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Institutions Prohibition Bill 2019, in light of recent events that underscore the urgent need for comprehensive legislation to address the prevailing sexual and gender-based violence (S/GBV) against students in Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria.

CJID’s recent research has shed light on the distressing prevalence of gender-based violence experienced by female undergraduates within Nigerian Tertiary Institutions. This study has unveiled alarming statistics, highlighting the extent of the problem and its deeply concerning implications for the welfare, education, and prospects of young women across the nation.

To investigate the occurrence and perception of gender-based violence, a cross-sectional survey approach was used in our Research. The study concentrated on female undergraduates from various tertiary institutions across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria and randomly sampled 160 students. In this survey, we asked some questions to know the different reported forms of violence prevalent in tertiary institutions, if students are aware of policies addressing cases of gender-based violence, who the perpetrators of gender-based violence are, what types of awareness are raised, and what is done to curb the menace of gender-based violence in schools.

From the responses gathered, the survey showed that 34.2 per cent of respondents agree that sexual violence is the most prevalent, about 25.5 per cent agree that psychological violence is the most pervasive, and 21.7 per cent agree that physical violence is the most prevalent in tertiary institutions, respectively.

About 50.9 per cent of survey respondents confirmed that they have a GBV reporting desk or office, and 49.1 per cent stated that they do not have a reporting desk, which points to an improvement in access to the response mechanism. The 49.1% is, however, an indication of a need to better institutionalise more reporting desks. The 92.5 per cent of respondents who said they have never reported any case of gender-based violence and (7.5%) who reported and never got action or justice against perpetrators is a pointer to a culture of silence. The aforesaid, among others, is one reason why the Bill should be assented to by the President.

Moreover, the recent suspension of a Dean at the University of Calabar, following multiple reports by female law students accusing him of sexual harassment, exemplifies the urgency of addressing the systemic issue of GBV within tertiary education institutions. Such incidents undermine the academic environment and perpetuate a culture of fear and vulnerability among female students, inhibiting their ability to learn and grow without the fear of harassment.

In the Survey, 37.3 per cent of perpetrators of violence identified by the respondents are fellow students, followed by academic staff, who made up 26.7 per cent. About 9.3 per cent agree that intimate partners and security agents are perpetrators of these forms of violence.

On the other hand, 8.1 per cent report that administrative staff are perpetrators of these forms of violence, while 6.2 per cent identify other community members as perpetrators of violence against female undergraduates. This indicates that perpetrators cut across male students, academic staff, administrative staff, security staff, intimate partners, and even male community members, including transport workers. Response interventions must consider this spread with target advocacy and the justice system to nip the problem in the bud.

The enactment of the Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Institutions Prohibition Bill 2019 is a critical step towards eradicating sexual and gender-based violence and creating a safe and conducive learning environment for all students. When assented to by Mr President, this bill will help establish robust mechanisms to prevent, prohibit, and redress sexual harassment cases within tertiary institutions, outlining clear guidelines for investigation, disciplinary action, and victim support.

Section 15 (2) of the Bill states that ‘’when a student makes a Sexual Harassment Complaint against a lecturer, an institution’s Independent Sexual Harassment Prohibition Committee established under this Bill shall investigate, determine, and render a final decision on the merits of the complaint in line with the provisions of this Bill.”

Additionally, Section 17 (5) of the Bill also states that “when a student’s complaint is supported by evidence, the Independent Sexual Harassment Prohibition Committee will consider the facts of the case and propose either the lecturer’s dismissal or a reduction in the perpetrator’s rank.” This Bill, if enacted, will promote and protect ethical standards in tertiary education and the sanctity of the student-educator relationship of authority, dependency, trust and respect.

CJID recognises and commends the efforts made by the National Assembly in passing this bill, demonstrating its commitment to addressing this pressing issue. We now call upon President Bola Tinubu to expedite the process by granting his presidential assent to this remarkable legislation. Doing so would affirm Nigeria’s commitment to fostering an environment that upholds human rights, gender equality, and the principles of justice.

As an organisation dedicated to promoting human rights and democratic accountability, CJID believes that the enactment of The Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Institutions Prohibition Bill 2019 will serve as a beacon of hope for numerous female students and a testament to Nigeria’s dedication to eradicating sexual and gender-based violence within its educational institutions.

Signed

Busola Ajibola,

Deputy Director, CJID

