The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has warned land grabbers, locally called “Omo onile,” extorting developers and disturbing their workers at building sites in the state.

The governor gave the warning against the backdrop of petitions flooding his office over attacks on artisans and contractors at building sites across the state.

The governor’s warning was contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, and made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

Mr Adeleke said his government would no longer condone the antics of the ‘Omo Oniles’ forcing landowners to pay illegal charges before developing their land.

“I have received several petitions from Osogbo, Ife, Ilesa, Ikirun, Iwo, and almost every major town in Osun state. Recently, I received more than three petitions from Osogbo alone, where perpetrators allegedly maimed and even killed some site workers,” the governor said.

“I have reports of seizure of work equipment belonging to artisans and even illegal detention of contractors and site workers. All these must stop forthwith.

“I have subsequently directed security agencies to conduct special operations to go after perpetrators. Our administration will not tolerate brazen lawlessness and unwarranted disruption of the livelihoods of innocent citizens.

“I’m also requesting victims of these untoward activities to report the incidence to law enforcement agencies for appropriate actions,” the governor was quoted in the statement.

