Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has called on state governors to support the eight-point agenda of President Bola Tinubu, saying the agenda is meant to put Nigeria in a position of respect within the comity of nations.

The minister was speaking during a courtesy visit by the Governor of Niger State, Umar Bago, on Tuesday.

Mr Idris said the president had given marching orders to the new ministers to propagate and conscientize Nigerians on the agenda, noting that he was aware that Nigerians are experiencing hardship due to recent policies and the economic downturn.

The president, he said, has also promised that the suffering would give way to a new lease of life in the long run.

To cushion the effect of the hardship, the minister said that, among other things, the federal government has shared palliatives in the form of assorted grains to complement the special financial intervention that has been distributed to the states.

Mr Idris said the states have shown commitment and support in distributing the palliative materials and that he hopes that the support will continue.

He thanked the governor for the visit and for identifying with the president’s vision.

In his remark, Mr Bago said he was at the ministry as the head of a high-powered delegation from Niger State to felicitate with the minister on his appointment and to thank the president for appointing a consummate professional to be the face of Nigeria.

He charged the minister to justify the confidence that Nigerlites have in him and join the state in spreading its vision and mission.

As the governor noted, the state, being the biggest in terms of land mass, has the potential to feed the world.

Mr Bago assured Nigerians that the minister would perform above and beyond all expectations.

The delegation comprised members of the Niger State Executive Council and members of the National Assembly from the state.

Suleiman Haruna

Deputy Director, Press

Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation

August 29, 2023

