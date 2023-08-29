In a perhaps unprecedented development since 1999, the Lagos State House of Assembly deviated from its usual path of clearing all commissioner nominees transmitted by the executive arm of government.

On 25 July, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu submitted 39 names to the legislature for screening and clearance for appointment into his cabinet.

Days later, the legislature disqualified 17 of the 39 nominees, including six who served as commissioners in the first term of the governor. The former commissioners are Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy), Akin Abayomi (Health) and Sam Egube (Economic Planning and Budget).

Others are Cecilia Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Aalleviation), Olalere Odusote (Energy Resources) and Folashade Adefisayo (Education).

The confirmation was done through a voice vote as the speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, read out the name of each nominee.

The development generated divergent opinions in the public space, with many interpreting that the governor and the speaker were at loggerheads.

In the wake of the development, it was said that Mr Sanwo-Olu had supported another candidate against Mr Obasa in the race for the seat of speaker.

But some party loyalists said the main reason some nominees who are technocrats were rejected was because they were not known in their constituencies and had no electoral value.

Micheal Uju, a public affairs analyst, said the disqualification was political.

“Unfortunately, there is the sense that most of those rejected by the House are the technocrats among them who are not so much into party politics,” he said.

“People like Professor Akin Abayomi, we saw his role during the COVID-19 pandemic as the then Lagos commissioner for health.

“Look at Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, do you not know that woman’s efforts at transforming Lagos public schools to what parents are now proud of?

“Same with the former SA (special adviser) to the governor on works, Engineer Aramide Adeyoye, who spent not less than 15 years with a leading global construction company.”

Concerns

After the governor submitted the list to the House of Assembly, many groups, including legislators, raised concerns, particularly about not being represented.

Lawmakers in the state House kicked against the list, saying their councils and party faithful who contributed to the success of the APC were excluded.

Criticism trailing the list further heightened as a group of Islamic clerics and scholars described the composition of the nominees “as a continuation of the governor’s long-standing bias against Muslims in the state.”

They said the list exhibited a “callous insensitivity to diversity, equity, and fairness.” But the governor denied the allegation.

The list is said to contain 31 Christians and eight Muslims.

The Epetedo Indigenes Association also described Mr Sanwo-Olu’s proposed cabinet as a “disappointing” composition “that falls short of the expectations of the electorate.

The group in a statement signed by the group’s chairman, Maroof-deen Oshodi, and other executive members on Monday, said they do not deserve to be marginalised after shielding the governor from “electoral defeat.”

This is not the first time though some commissioner nominees would be rejected.

During the second term of Babatunde Fashola, some legislators expressed strong opposition to some of the nominees. But all of them were eventually cleared.

Consensus

Mojeed Fatai, the chief whip of the House who headed the 12-member committee that screened the nominees, insisted that the decision to disqualify some of them was not made by him but by the lawmakers.

The essence of the committee is to screen and not to “confirm or disqualify anybody,” Mr Fatai said in an interview with TVC.

He further declined to comment on the actual reason some nominees were disqualified, just like Mr Obasa.

In his attempt to clear the air on the matter, the speaker of the House said the lawmakers would not be forced to reveal what they discovered during the screening.

Mr Obasa, during the plenary, spoke specifically on the rejection of two of the former commissioners – Messrs Abayomi and Omotoso. He said both ex-commissioners failed to deliver in some aspects.

Although he said the lawmakers would not go back on their decision unless there is a “germane and convincing reason,” Mr Sanwo-Olu’s spokesperson, Gboyega Akosile, expressed optimism that the matter will be resolved.

“I believe that the governor will meet with the legislators and of course there will be a meeting ground for the two parties. And I am sure that things will pan out positively for the people of Lagos State at the end of the day,” Mr Akosile said in an earlier interview.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

