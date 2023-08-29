The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has queried the qualification of some persons nominated by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for appointment as commissioners.

Mr Obasa during plenary on Monday said two of the nominees were rejected, and the rejection was not based on their qualifications, experience or exposure.

Backstory

In July, Mr Sanwo-Olu transmitted a list containing 39 nominees to the legislative arm for screening for appointment as commissioners.

The House cleared 22 of the nominees and rejected 17 others, including six former commissioners of the governor in his first tenure.

The former commissioners include Gbenga Omotoso (Information and strategy), Akin Abayomi (Health) and Sam Egube (Economic planning and budget).

Others are Cecilia Dada (Women’s affairs and poverty alleviation), Olalere Odusote (Energy resources) Folashade Adefisayo (Education).

The recent development has caused an uproar, with many insinuating that the governor and the speaker are at loggerheads.

Rejection

Mr Obasa, during the plenary, spoke specifically on the rejection of two of the former commissioners – Akin Abayomi (health) and Gbenga Omotoso (Information).

Speaking on the rejection of some technocrats such as the former health commissioner who many people said ought not to have been disqualified, given his academic qualifications and success in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Obasa said that “before COVID, which is an isolated case, we had Ebola which was also taken care of under Fashola.”

“It is not about qualifications, it’s not about experience, it is not about exposure. We are the representatives of the people, the mouthpiece, the ears and the sight of the people.”

He said having different academic qualifications “might not be enough” to be confirmed as a commissioner.

Mr Obasa said the health sector of the state is not about COVID-19, “We have a general hospital in Ikeja, we have a general hospital in all of our local governments, what do we have to say about that?”

Speaking on the rejection of Mr Omotoso, he said “We have always had our information ministry there. If we are talking about his experience, his exposure, what happened to LTV 8 (state-owned TV)?”

“Have they taken the time to investigate and do something that they are not in a position to understand?”

He further said that “if anyone is interested to know why we have taken that decision, they should approach the house.”

The speaker also said that during the screening they made a discovery “and we will not be forced to spill.”

He, however, did not say how the 22 commissioners were screened and confirmed.

“Final decision”

Speaking further Mr Obasa said the decision of the house about the cabinet is final.

“But if there is any reason for us to reverse our decision, if there is and it is germane and convincing, maybe we may but it is not by threats,” he said.

“And in our own estimation, if they (technocrats) have not done well, we have the right to say no and we have said no.

“And it is good to advise the man living in a glass house not to throw stones, if not the glass may be shattered.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

