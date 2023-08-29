KPMG Nigeria took a conservative view of Nigeria’s economic growth rate for this year in relation to its earlier estimate after the country’s statistics office reported a year-on-year deceleration in the GDP growth rate for the three months through June.

The pace of growth for 2023 is now seen at 2.7 per cent in contrast to an initial forecast of 2.9 per cent, the consultancy said in a commentary issued Friday, coinciding with the release of Nigeria’s growth data for the second quarter.

KPMG revised the original projection downwards after estimating Africa’s biggest oil economy needs to expand by 3.3 per cent at the very least for the second half of the year to keep alive the dream of 2.9 per cent growth for 2023.

“Q2 2023 is the quarter where the impact of subsidy removal, FX unification and other reforms of the new administration had its major impact on squeezing household consumption demand and firms’ costs of operations as well as reduced private investment,” it said.

Nigeria’s GDP expansion rate slowed to 2.5 per cent in Q2, hobbled by a dive in oil production level and a crop of economic reforms that are taking their toll on disposable income and compounding a cost-of-living crisis.

Most prominent are the abolition of a costly but popular subsidy regime and a weakening of the naira, which has shot up the dollar exchange rate and has not really helped curb the arbitrage practices that are pressuring the local currency.

The multinational professional services network, according to the report, expects oil production in Nigeria, the continent’s top producer, to shrink tighter in August and September as it did in July.

“If this trend continues for the remaining two months of Q3 2023, we will have a situation where non-oil sector growth and oil sector growth underperform,” analysts Yemi Kale, Busayo Olanrewaju-Afuye and Festus Ogunbayo said.

Nigeria’s move to do away with petrol subsidies had one of its gravest reverberations in road transportation GDP, which contracted by 55.1 per cent in Q2 2023, its worst decline in history.

