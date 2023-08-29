Security operatives have reportedly shot dead a trader at Timber and Allied Industrial Market Naze in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east

The victim, Ebere Chibuike, was said to have been hit by a stray bullet fired by a yet-to-be-identified security operative, according to a report by the Guardian.

Mr Chibuike hailed from Onicha in Ezinihitte Local Government Area of the state.

A witness told the newspaper that the trader was shot when the security agencies, mainly the police, attempted to arrest some traders in the market but were resisted by other traders.

The reason for the attempted arrest of the traders was unclear at the time of filing this report.

An operative was said to have fired the shot in an attempt to scare the people away and possibly avoid being lynched by a mob.

Unfortunately, the victim was hit by the stray bullet which resulted in his death.

The incident caused uproar in the market as traders went out on the road, protesting the killing.

“We were at our various shops this morning when some police officers came to make an arrest. We were all pleading for the freedom of our colleagues arrested, the next thing we heard was a gunshot. We found that the trader had been shot on the spot, and we took him to hospital where he was confirmed dead,” another witness, who asked not to be named, said.

The President of the market, Elias Ezejiofor, said when he made enquiries about why the trader was killed, he was told that police officers often visit the market to harass traders.

“The late Ebere was at his shop. If the deceased had done something wrong, they would have met with the market leaders. We were surprised that the police came and shot Ebere. We don’t want to take the law into our hands. We call for justice. We are not happy with what is happening,” Mr Ezejiofor said.

“This tragic shooting has left the Timber and Allied Industrial Market traders devastated, mourning the loss of a fellow trader popularly known as Wazzi,” he added.

There were speculations that personnel of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) were part of the operation.

But the spokesperson of the NDLEA in Imo State, Shehu Lamuwa, said their personnel were not involved in the operation in the market.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the police in the state, Henry Okoye, said information he had showed that the deceased was not shot by the police.

“The divisional police officer in charge of the area has since been mobilised to the scene for on-the-spot analysis and discreet investigation,” Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said.

“However, the command has yet to receive an official report from him. Once I receive it, I’ll reply accordingly please,” he added.

