The Police in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, said they have arrested “over hundred gay suspects in a hotel carrying out a gay wedding ceremony”.

The police, who disclosed this in a tweet from their official Twitter hand at about 9:06 a.m. on Tuesday, said the suspects would be paraded shortly.

Homosexual relationships are illegal in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s anti-gay law, enacted in January 2014 by the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, stipulates a 14-year prison term for anyone convicted of having sex with members of the same sex.

The Nigerian government put the law to the test for the first time in December 2019 when 47 men arrested by the police in a hotel in Lagos the previous year were arraigned in court, accused of publicly displaying affection for members of the same sex.

All 47 men pleaded not guilty and were granted bail by the court. A federal judge later struck out the charges against the men because of a “lack of diligent prosecution” by the police.

