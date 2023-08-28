Dozens of residents have invaded a private warehouse in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, and looted palliatives stored in the facility since 2022.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The facility was used by the Bayelsa State Government to store the palliatives comprising foodstuff and other materials, according to a report by the Punch.

The items carted away by the residents included bags of rice, garri, cartons of noodles, and bottled water.

The foodstuff were said to be part of the relief materials donated by some concerned Nigerians during the 2022 flood disaster in the state.

Some of the residents reportedly stormed the warehouse with Toyota hilux pickup trucks and private vehicles to cart away the foodstuff some of which had already expired.

While the residents carried out the looting, the state government deployed men from its security outfit, ‘Doo Akpo,’ to disperse them and secure the building.

‘Not fit for human consumption’

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa Emergency Management Agency (BYSEMA) has expressed surprise and concern over the invasion of the warehouse, describing the incident as “unwarranted.”

In a statement on Monday, BYSEMA said the food items were remnants being gathered for disposal the next day because they were no longer fit for human consumption, the newspaper reported.

“The remnants, which were swept from the floor and packed in disused bags, were less than 10 bags of rice and garri and with some broken cans of oil. For emphasis, BYSEMA states that these items were not fresh food palliatives and were not hoarded by the agency or the state government.

“Importantly, these items are unfit for human consumption and a responsible, caring government like ours will not give Bayelsans such items as palliatives. In essence, there were really no food items to loot. So, those who carted away the unfit items are please advised in their own interest not to consume them,” the statement read in part.

BYSEMA equally condemned some of the residents who, they claimed, attempted to “politicise the incident” to score cheap political points.

The agency assured residents of the state of its preparedness to handle the distribution of palliatives provided by the Federal government as part of efforts to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal as well as the expected flooding this year.

