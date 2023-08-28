An ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives, probing the failure of federal mass transit schemes, says it will recover the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P) loans from the defaulting beneficiaries.

The Chairman of the Committee, Afam Ogene (LP, Anambra), in a statement on Monday, said “1,179 vehicles were released to the beneficiaries under the scheme” but most of the beneficiaries defaulted on repaying the loan.

He stated that the probe will look at the failure of the SURE-P scheme and other similar interventions in the transportation sector by the federal government.

Mr Ogene decried the “serial mismanagement” of humongous government federal interventions in urban mass transit schemes, noting that the interventions are in billions of Naira.

“A total of 1,179 vehicles were released to the beneficiaries under the scheme, with a repayment plan covering four years. However, according to TIB, many of the beneficiaries defaulted and didn’t repay the loans.

“For instance, records show that as of December 2015, only two of the beneficiaries, ABC Transport PLC and The Young Shall Grow Transport Limited, liquidated their loans. Most of the beneficiaries are yet to pay as stipulated in the contractual agreements signed between them and TIB.

“Perhaps because they see the funds as usual government bonanza. But this is where they get it wrong because they can’t be living large with our collective scarce resources while the people suffer as a result of poor mass transportation. The committee shall make the defaulters to account for every government money they have misapplied,” he said.

Mr Ogene said the past administration also made some interventions in the transportation sector hence the committee will investigate all.

He said, “The then Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah announced that the federal government had also set up a N25 billion revolving loan scheme to enable transport companies in the country to purchase Mass Transit Vehicles.“

SURE-P intervention

The SURE-P scheme was introduced by former President Goodluck Jonathan following the partial removal of the petroleum subsidy scheme in 2012. The government invested over N16 billion which was released through The Infrastructure Bank (TIB).

The SURE-P was mandated to convert saved fuel subsidy money into jobs, roads and other people-oriented programmes. However, the implementation of the policy was marred by allegations of corruption.

The current administration is also embarking on another intervention in the transportation sector following the removal of the petroleum subsidy regime in May.

President Bola Tinubu, in his last national broadcast, promised to invest over N100 billion into the transportation sector. The beneficiaries of the funds are to repay the loan within 60 days.

“Part of our programme is to roll out buses across the states and local governments for mass transit at a much more affordable rate. We have made provision to invest N100 billion between now and March 2024 to acquire 3,000 units of 20-seater CNG-fuelled buses,” he said.

