Read the full statement below.

POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION

PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS UNIT

PRESS RELEASE

PSC RETIRES DIGS DAN-MALLAM, JITIBOH, HAFIZ AND ADELEKE, APPOINTS SANI KA’OJE, SOKARI-PEDRO, AYUBA EKPEJI AND USMAN NAGOGO – decision to uphold discipline, discourage status reversal

The Police Service Commission in exercise of its statutory powers, pursuant to the Third Schedule, Part 1 M, para A&B of the 1999 Constitution, reinforced with Section 6 of the Commissions (Establisment) Act 2001, para a, c, d, e, &f, has compulsorily retired four Deputy Inspectors General of Police.

The affected DIGs are Dan-Mallam Mohammed, Moses Ambakina Jitiboh, Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa and Adeleke Adeyinka Bode.

In the wake of the appointment of the acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun on the 19th of June, 2023 by Mr. President, the Commission had expected in consonance with the revered tradition of discipline and regimented culture of the Nigeria Police Force that those DIGS who were seniors in rank prior to his elevation will voluntarily apply for retirement or elect to leave the Force.

The Commission, having waited for ample time with no such application from any of them, took the decision to compulsorily retire them in order to uphold discipline which is the bedrock of the Force, and to discourage status reversal which is inherently inimical to the exercise of authority by the Inspector General.

Accordingly the former DIGs have been mandated to Immediately proceed on compulsory retirement with effect from Friday, 25th August, 2023.The Commission appreciates their immense contributions and efforts towards peace and security of our country and also wishes them well in their future endeavours in retirement.

Similarly, the Commission also approved the appointment of four Assistant Inspectors General of Police to the rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police which would be subject to ratification by the Board of the Commission to replace the retired DIGs.

The newly appointed DIGs who are without Pending Disciplinary Matters and/or without any serious medical conditions and health impairments were drawn from the same respective geo-political regions of the retired ones.

They are DIG’s Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje; Daniel Sokari – Pedro, Ayuba Ekpeji, and Usman Nagogo.

While congratulating them for their elevation to the enviable rank of DIGs, the Commission hopes that their appointment will add value and greater vigour to the efforts of the Nigeria Police in delivering on its mandate.

Ikechukwu Ani

Head, Press and Public Relations

Monday, August 28th 2023

