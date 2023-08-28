The Senator representing Lagos East in the National Assembly, Mukhail Abiru, has urged budding software developers and tech enthusiasts to harness massive opportunities in the tech space.

Delivering a keynote address at the second annual Hackfest, organised by GenZtechies, at the University of Lagos, Akoka over the weekend, Mr Abiru noted that technology is gradually revolutionising all economic sectors.

He shared the experience of how the tech industry revolutionised the banking sector where he worked for about three decades.

He noted that the task of nation-building requires collective efforts of all citizens.

The lawmaker emphasised that young people should be encouraged and galvanised to explore the opportunities that the current fourth industrial revolution age has provided which is technology & innovation.

He challenged young entrepreneurs and tech professionals to strive for excellence and success in their respective fields so they can make quality contributions to the policy development process of the nation.

Mr Abiru noted that he will continue to support initiatives that provide platforms for young Nigerians to thrive in tech, business and other areas of endeavours.

He commended the courage and resilience of promoters of the GenZ Hackfest.

About GenZtechies

GenZtechies was founded in 2020 as a small WhatsApp group for youths in tech and has grown to become arguably Africa’s fastest-growing network for Gen-Zs in tech after their international expansion in late 2021.

The community is one of the top places where young people in tech across Africa learn, connect, and discover life-changing opportunities.

Some members of the GenZtechies went from zero to getting top tech jobs internationally after joining the community, while some have raised over a million dollars for their startups.

Speaking at the event, the founder, and convener of GenZHackfest, Eniola Osabiya, appreciated Mr Abiru and other sponsors of the annual event since 2022.

Mr Osabiya said the passion of Senator Abiru for sustainable empowerment through human capital development is exemplary.

He noted that with the leadership and encouragement provided by the senator, the sky will be the limit for young people who are passionate about tech and innovation.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

