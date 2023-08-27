A former governor in Nigeria, Victor Attah, has spoken on why the country’s Niger Delta region remains undeveloped and in steep poverty despite the attempts by successive governments to reverse the trend.

Mr Attah, an architect, was the governor of oil-rich Akwa Ibom State from 1999 to 2007.

He is often referred to as the “apostle of resource control” because of his persistent campaign for the Niger Delta to control oil found in its region.

Nigeria’s economy depends largely on crude oil export but in the Niger Delta region where the oil is produced, residents continue to struggle for economic survival amidst environmental pollution.

The region had in the past witnessed youth restiveness and attacks on oil facilities, forcing the Nigerian government to introduce measures – like the establishment of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) – to tackle its underdevelopment.

‘You don’t need big bureaucracy’

Mr Attah said successive governments, because of selfish interest, corruption, and lack of defined goals, missed the opportunities in the past to stop the agitations and turn things around in the Niger Delta.

“I was there when NDDC was being set up by our president at the time and I made a suggestion to the president. I said ‘Look, you don’t need a big bureaucracy, just a few people in the presidency – three, four, five, no more.

“At the end of the month, come and tell me, just like you do at FAAC, how much is allocated to my state as a result of this NDDC thing, I will bring up projects to you, you award the contract, if you want to be the contract-awarding body, and I will supervise and make sure those contracts are executed. And these issues of abandoned projects would not occur,” Mr Attah said on Thursday in an interview with Arise News.

“But the president said ‘Hmm, maybe it’s better we set up a different organisation’. So an organisation was set up. We went to see the first chairman of NDDC and we tried to put to him a system where this thing could be run smoothly and a very strange thing happened at that meeting. The chairman looked at us and said, ‘Look, the man who sent me here asked me to come and empower his supporters. Now, if that is the purpose of NDDC, how can it develop the Niger Delta region?”

The NDDC Act makes provisions of the commission’s advisory committee which should comprise governors of the nine states that make up the Niger Delta region. The job of the committee is primarily advisory and monitory to ensure that the NDDC achieves its objectives but it is unclear, for now, the practical roles the governors have been playing in the running of the commission.

‘Concept of new town’

Mr Attah said he had also suggested to the federal government to adopt the “concept of new town” in order to take development to the remote parts of the Niger Delta.

“The only new town I know in Nigeria effectively is Abuja. But that was done without a new town policy. That is why Wike (the FCT minister) is having problems today because every minister that comes does whatever he likes because there is no policy.

“We could have created a new town in Ogoniland, we could have created a new town in Bayelsa, we could have created a new town in Akwa Ibom, alongside the Ibaka Deep Seaport that we were proposing,” he said.

Mr Attah said Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, would not have achieved its current level of development if its fate was left in the hands of other ministries. He said the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has been grossly underfunded by the federal government.

“There is a lot of confusion in the concept of development of the Niger Delta region. You’ve got the amnesty programme, you’ve got the

, you’ve got the 13 per cent (oil) derivation fund, now you have the Ministry of Niger Delta.

“All those came about because when we start one thing we found out it is inadequate. We start another one, we found out that it is inadequate and so we keep going. And yet we can’t focus.”

‘Ultimate solution’

Mr Attah said the ultimate solution to development challenges in the Niger Delta is to allow the region to be in control of its resources.

“I tell you something – people who oppose this resource control, they tell me they are Christians, and I ask them did they not read the story of the man in the Bible who found a hidden treasure under a field and he sold everything he had to go and buy that field.

“It is because he knew that whatever is under that ground, so long as the ground belongs to him, belongs to him. But in Nigeria, we want to say that the oil in our soil, it doesn’t belong to us, it belongs to everybody. And everybody comes and steals it away.

“It does not happen that way. We have to accept fully the concept of resource control, acknowledge the fact that what is yours is yours but you share it because that is the concept of a nation or even a country. But not because somebody would come and take it away and give you what he says he should give you. No, that cannot work. So we have to go back and have resource control,” he said

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

