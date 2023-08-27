Several international election observer missions and diplomatic missions in Harare have published statements after Zimbabweans cast their votes in the elections held on Wednesday, 23 August in Zimbabwe. Among them were the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the British Embassy in Harare, and the US Embassy in Zimbabwe, as did the highest-ranking Republican Senator in the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

On Friday, 25 August, the SADC Election Observation Mission to Zimbabwe`s Harmonised Elections published a joint preliminary statement from Harare, on the elections. Nevers Mumba, former vice president of Zambia, is the head of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM).

“After consulting widely with stakeholders, the consensus was that the country was generally calm and peaceful,” SEOM said. It concluded, however, that “the Harmonised Elections, fell short of the requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the Electoral Act, and the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021).”

The Carter Center said, “With the tabulation of results still underway at some tally centres, it is critical for Zimbabweans to wait for the announcement of the ZEC’s final results in the coming days, and for key political leaders to abide by the provisions of the Peace Pledge.”

It added, “Given the highly polarized environment and lack of trust among political stakeholders, it is now especially critical for the ZEC to publish detailed results at the polling station level, allowing political parties and observers to cross-verify the results, in accordance with international best practice, to help ensure the transparency and credibility of the election process.”

The Center had faced delays in getting some of its observers accredited and issued a press statement urging the government of Zimbabwe.

“30 of the Carter Center’s 48 short-term observers still have not received accreditation from Zimbabwean authorities,” it said before the elections.

What applies to Zimbabwe, as a SADC country, are the regional Norms and Standards for Elections, the Principles for Election Management, Monitoring, and Observation within SADC, and SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections. Five years ago, in 2018, Zimbabwe became a signatory to the African Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Governance.

Also, US Senator Jim Risch called for a review of all aspects of the existing US-Zimbabwe relationship. “Finally, we must reevaluate all facets of our relationship with a Zimbabwean government that ignores its people’s will and flouts its laws through acts of violence, looting, and impunity,” he urged.

In a statement published on Friday, the U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe applauded Zimbabweans who it said, “faced significant obstacles and delays, who exercised their right to vote on August 23 and 24” yet showed patience, calm, and resilience while exercising their civic right to vote.”

While it acknowledges that, in general on polling day, the atmosphere was largely peaceful,” it said that “the electoral process thus far did not meet many regional and international standards.”

The US Embassy said it shared the same concerns expressed by SADC. “We share the deep concerns expressed by SADC and other international electoral observation missions,” adding that SEOM “cited problems with the transparency, independence, fairness, and credibility of electoral processes; undue restrictions on the rights to freedom of assembly and association, and freedom of expression that are guaranteed by Zimbabwe’s Constitution and reflected in regional guidelines; reports of voter intimidation; and the disenfranchisement of candidates, particularly women. We are also gravely concerned by the arrest of civil society members that we believe were conducting lawful, non-partisan election observation work.”

Likewise, the British Embassy in Harare echoed the International Election Observation Missions (IEOMs) in its statement, also published on Friday, “We echo the IEOMs regarding the arrest of 41 staff members from local election monitoring groups arrested by the Zimbabwean police on the night of 23 August,” adding that “Independent observers must be able to carry out their duties freely.”

The UK Embassy supported calls on the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) for transparency.

“We support calls on the ZEC to deliver transparent counting and verification processes. In the event of electoral disputes, we support calls on all parties and citizens to follow legal and constitutional processes to maintain peace and calm. “

The EU, in its statement, said the elections were characterized by “Curtailed rights and lack of level playing field compounded by intimidation; election day largely calm, but disorderly.”

Zimbabwe’s pre-election environment had at least 3.7 million Zimbabweans who used WhatsApp. With a population of 16,622,6982 people, those of voting age totalled 8,602,412 people. Of this number, just 6,147,517 had registered to vote by 31 May. The electoral process in the country is administered under the 2013 constitution, the Zimbabwe Electoral Act of 2008, and the Electoral Regulations of 2005.

Prior to the elections being held, the International Republican Institute (IRI) published its pre-election assessment. “With the long-awaited election reform on hold, the 2023 election process and results will likely be disputed,” the IRI report said.

The 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: Zimbabwe published by the US Department of State indicates “Numerous factors contributed to a flawed election process in 2018, including the Zimbabwe Election Commission’s lack of independence; heavily biased state media favouring the ruling party; voter intimidation; the unconstitutional influence of tribal leaders; failure to provide an electronic preliminary voters roll; politicization of food aid; security services’ excessive use of force; and lack of transparency concerning election results.”

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based White House Correspondent, and media commentator with expertise in U.S. foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

