U.S. Department of State’s Bureau for African Affairs, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee, is currently travelling to three countries in Africa: Chad, Nigeria, and Ghana.

Her official trip from 25-29 August, was announced on Friday. It is expected that while on the visit, Ms Phee will “engage with regional heads of state to discuss US support for Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and regional leadership in responding to the crisis in Niger.”

Ms Phee met with Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu on Saturday during which she expressed President Joe Biden’s willingness to meet with the Nigerian leader on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next month.

In Chad, Ms Phee is expected to review ongoing developments with neighbouring countries, Niger and Sudan, and the country’s political transition. After former President Idriss Déby was killed in 2021, the military put in place a Transitional Military Council (TMC) with General Mahamat Idriss Déby at the helm, one of the deceased president’s sons.

“In all her conversations, she will raise the shared goals of preserving Niger’s hard-earned democracy and achieving the immediate release of President Bazoum, his family, and those members of his government unjustly detained,” said the State Department.

The US stated that “Assistant Secretary Phee is also consulting with senior officials in Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Togo, emphasizing US support for the principled stand taken by ECOWAS in defence of democracy and constitutional order.”

On 19 August, the US sent a new ambassador to Niger, Kathleen FitzGibbon, who arrived in Niamey to lead and “bolster efforts to help resolve the political crisis,” said the State Department. The US is leaning on what they have described as her “significant experience specializing in West Africa, she is uniquely positioned to lead US government efforts in support of the American community and the preservation of Niger’s hard-earned democracy.”

The US has said “Due to the current political crisis in Niger, Ambassador FitzGibbon will not formally present credentials. Her arrival does not reflect any change in our policy position but responds to the need for senior leadership of our mission at a challenging time. Her diplomatic focus will be to advocate for a diplomatic solution that preserves constitutional order in Niger and for the immediate release of President Bazoum, his family, and all those unlawfully detained. We remain committed to working with African partners, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to promote security, stability, democratic governance, and the rule of law in the Sahel.”

When US Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland travelled to Niger in the last month, she was not given permission to meet with Mr Bazoum. It is not yet known whether Ms Phee will have an in-person meeting with him.

Since Ambassador FitzGibbon’s arrival in Niger, a few developments have taken place. On 19 August, ECOWAS had meetings with Niger’s military government leader General Abdourahmane Tchiani and met with Mr Bazoum. This was the first occasion for Mr Bazoum to have been seen by a foreign official. Also, the African Union suspended Niger over the 26 July coup.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based White House Correspondent, and media commentator with expertise in U.S. foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

