The junta in Niger on Friday asked the French ambassador in the country to leave.

In a letter by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation addressed to the French foreign ministry, the junta said the envoy, Sylvain Itte, had 48 hours to depart Niger for refusing to respond to an interview invitation from the junta.

It also cited “…other actions of the French Government, contrary to the interests of Niger” as one of the reasons for expelling Mr Itte.

Anti-French sentiments have grown in Niger since the 26 July coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. Coup apologists attacked the French embassy in Niamey while waving Russia’s flag.

The expulsion of the French ambassador is an indication of the deteriorating relationship between Niger and its former colonial overlord, France.

In response to the junta’s letter, France’s foreign ministry told AFP that “France has taken note of the putschists’ request,” however, “The putschists do not have the authority to make this request, the ambassador’s approval coming solely from the legitimate elected Nigerien authorities.”

It added that it is constantly evaluating the security and operating conditions of its embassy in Niamey.

France joined other world leaders to condemn the coup and has consistently called for the reinstatement of Mr Bazoum. It has also made public its support for ECOWAS and its resolutions.

