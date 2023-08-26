American senator Jim Risch has called on the US to reevaluate its relationship with the Zimbabwean government.

“The 2023 elections in Zimbabwe were a sham. The government weaponized the judiciary, silenced the opposition, manipulated the accreditation of observers, and created an unfair pre-election environment,” said Mr Risch who is the Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee – a US institution which helps shape American foreign policy.

In a statement released by the Senate Committee on Friday, Mr Risch expressed his assessment of Zimbabwe’s performance on the administration of its elections this week.

“On August 23 and 24, it further sabotaged the electoral process by delaying polling station openings, intimidating voters, and unlawfully detaining accredited observers. What occurred was not an exercise in democracy,” Mr Risch said.

It is not unusual for the senior US senators to express their opinions on issues around the world which they deem important in their oversight and legislative role. Often referred to as “Jim,” Mr Risch often puts his views on public record, and he does this sometimes through resolutions in the Senate.

“The people of Zimbabwe should continue to advocate for their constitutional right to choose their leaders freely without fear and use peaceful means to voice their discontent with the electoral process. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission should complete the vote count transparently and honestly. Zimbabwean authorities must also immediately release all election observers and other stakeholders detained for legally carrying out their duties to support the electoral process,” said Mr Risch, known in Congress as a pragmatic decisionmaker.

He called on the international community to continue supporting the people of Zimbabwe, saying, “The U.S. government and the international community must remain alert, continue to shine a light on the severe violations of Zimbabwe’s electoral law, and act to prevent further state violence against Zimbabweans.”

Mr Risch called for a review of all aspects of the existing US-Zimbabwe relationship.

“Finally, we must reevaluate all facets of our relationship with a Zimbabwean government that ignores its people’s will and flouts its laws through acts of violence, looting, and impunity,” he urged.

Zimbabweans went to the polls on Wednesday, 23 August, in general, parliamentary, and local elections which are proving to be a litmus test on the state of the country’s democracy. This year’s election is the second since former President Robert Mugabe left office in November 2017. There were 11 presidential candidates on the ballot although President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ZANU-PF party was widely expected to maintain its 43-year grip on power.

Election observers said the vote did not meet international standards and was conducted in a “climate of fear”.

Mr Risch’s statement is not the first time he would criticize the Zimbabwean government.

On 1 March, in his opening statement at the full Senate Foreign Relations Committee nomination hearing for the nominee to be ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Risch said, “On to the nomination of US ambassador to Zimbabwe – I am appalled by the continued abuses of power, excessive corruption, and horrific human rights record by the country’s leadership. These not only inhibit the US-Zimbabwe relationship, but also deprive the region of benefitting from a prosperous Zimbabwe” adding that he hopes the ambassador upholds US principles.

“Our ambassador must hold firm in support for the people of Zimbabwe, while committing to uphold US values on human rights and democracy in engaging the Zimbabwean government,” he said.

On 2 June 2022, President Biden nominated Pamela Tremont as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Zimbabwe.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee monitors, gathers, and evaluates information it considers essential to the formulation of America’s foreign policy. Under its authority are foreign affairs matters such as foreign assistance programmes and economic assistance to US allies and partners around the world.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based White House Correspondent, and media commentator with expertise on U.S. foreign policy, and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

