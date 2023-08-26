Suspected kidnappers have abducted the Kaduna State Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kawu Yakassai.

Mr Yakassai was reportedly abducted at his country home in the Soba Local Government Area on Friday.

The governor, Uba Sani, confirmed the incident and directed the security agents to rescue the party chieftain.

The governor’s media aide, Mohammed Shehu, said his principal directed security agencies to go after the kidnappers and ensure the safe return of the abductee.

“The governor restated his administration’s commitment to the safety of lives and property of all residents in the state.

“Part of the steps taken to achieve security in Kaduna was to employ 7,000 vigilantes to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies,” the official statement said.

Kaduna is one of five states in Nigeria’s north-west being terrorised by terrorists commonly called bandits.

Killings and Kidnapping for ransom are common across the state.

The terrorists target peasants in vulnerable communities in the state, and many have fallen prey to the kidnappers. Some of them have been killed in captivity, while others were freed after ransom payment.

