Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in Jigawa State have called for the full implementation of the Persons with Disabilities Law (2016) to give them a sense of belonging.

The state’s chairperson of the PWDs, Adamu Shuaibu, told reporters on Thursday that PWDs are being marginalised in the state despite a law that addressed some of their challenges, including accessibility to buildings and economic empowerment.

Mr Shuaibu claimed PWDs were skipped in the ongoing distribution of fuel subsidy palliatives across the 27 local government areas of the state, and they are neither beneficiaries.

“Despite the provision of the law, PWDs are still discriminated against and marginalised in the state, and therefore, we are seeking the full implementation of the law.

“We are supposed to be included in all the committees constituted by the government to handle the distribution of the palliatives.

“There are low employment opportunities for PWD. We thereby seek for the employment of our members in both governments and private organisations in the state as enshrined in the law.

“We also seek for the launch of the PWD Fund as stated in the law to support PWDs in the state, Mr Shuaibu said.

Mr Shuaibu claimed that its members, who comprise the blind, deaf, lepers, crippled and albinos, constitute over 25 per cent of the total population of the state.

READ ALSO: Nigerian governor reacts to allegation of abandoning people with disabilities

“Section 4 of the disabilities law stimulated that the state and local government councils shall consider persons with disabilities in their programmes and services, especially social protection programmes, Mr Shuaibu quoted the law.

The Jigawa state government’s spokesperson, Sagir Musa, did not respond to our reporter’s phone calls and text messages to comment on the claims when reached on Thursday and Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

