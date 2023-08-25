Experts at the annual Oxfam-Work in Progress (WiP) have encouraged young Nigerians to take an interest in governance to increase their involvement in nation-building.

The Oxfam-Work in Progress (WiP) hybrid town hall event, “For Love of Country?” held on Monday, identified youth involvement in governance as crucial to preserving Nigeria’s future.

The event, which brought together diverse stakeholders through the Being Young in Naija (BYIN) campaign, is part of Oxfam’s annual celebration of International Youth Day.

The event featured a panel session comprising young individuals, including Kimberly Nwachukwu of Nigeria Info FM, Afolabi Adekaiyaoja of Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Abiye Briggs of PVC Activism, and Solape Sonuga of ElectHER.

They spoke on crucial subjects for Nigerian youth, including electoral priorities, civic participation, effective engagement with the Nigerian government, and future strategies leading to upcoming elections.

Panelists’ positions

Speaking, Ms Nwachukwu stressed the need for young Nigerians to demand accountability from their leaders and the press.

“The importance of ethical journalism in youth advocacy is paramount, as it serves a crucial role in countering the misinformation and disinformation that often distort the narrative of these influential youth movements,” she said.

Mr Briggs advocated the integration of civic education as a fundamental means of nurturing an understanding of civic responsibilities among youths.

He insisted that promoting civic education, especially among university students, is paramount as they represent the future of youth advocacy in Nigeria.

Ms Sonuga, on her part, spoke of a growing need to facilitate more enabling environments for women to participate in political processes.

She highlighted the current makeup of Nigeria’s Senate, which had only three senators from 109, as a microcosm of a more significant problem of the exclusion of women.

“Nigeria still doesn’t make it easy for women to contest for and hold elective positions. Religious and cultural contexts are largely held nationwide and have informed many of the stances the bulk of society hold towards women and leadership positions,” she said.

Speaking about the need for young Nigerians to clarify their interests during elections, Mr Adekaiyaoja stressed the need for unity of purpose amongst youth, insisting on the necessity of grassroots mobilisation.

“Young people need to pay attention to the needs of others, building and growing communities that enable us to get involved with civic processes. This includes being part of political party systems, being aware of political processes around us and ignoring attempts to incite ethnic divides by bad faith actors,” he said.

The BYIN campaign

Speaking on behalf of the BYIN campaign team, Peter Akinnusi emphasised the significance of the event as a pivotal intersection of youth conversations, adding that the active involvement of young people in governance and nation-building is imperative.

He said Nigerian youths possess the power to shape the nation’s trajectory by leveraging their strength in numbers and their various skills passionately.

He said: “The primary objective of this project is to amplify the voices of the youth in Nigeria and document the challenges and experiences young individuals face in their journey of civic participation.

“We also sought to deliberate on viable pathways for progression through constructive dialogue. By doing so, we aspire to foster an environment where Nigerian youth not only anticipate positive change but actively contribute to its realisation.”

READ ALSO: Three Nigerians wealthier than 83 million others Oxfam

The Work in Progress Project Coordinator, Princewill Ogbodo, emphasised dedication to facilitating youth participation in nation-building and his firm belief in the immense potential of the young generation.

Represented by Oxfam Communications Manager Maxwell Osarenkhoe, Mr Ogbodo also explained that the BYIN campaign is an integral aspect of the WiP Project, which, he noted, enables young Nigerians to candidly share their experiences, navigate challenges, and explore opportunities.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

