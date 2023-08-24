Some Nigerian pupils have emerged winners and medalists in the recently concluded Global Finals competition in London, United Kingdom.

The Global Finals is a competition hosted by the Teen Eagle, an organisation in London whose aim is to use English language competitions to encourage the development of a shared sense of identity.

The organisation said it also spends valuable time on promoting diversity and out-of-the-box thinking.

Pupils of the Nigerian Turkish International Colleges (NTIC), Abuja, represented Nigeria at the competition that drew participation from more than a dozen other countries.

Other countries whose pupils participated in the competition include the United Kingdom, South Africa, Malaysia, Brazil, Angola, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Tanzania, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan.

Categories of the competition include knowledge quiz, writing challenge, spelling bee, and persuasive speaking.

Winners

At the end of the competition, four Nigerian pupils won a gold medal in quiz, spelling bee, writing challenge, and persuasive skills.

The pupils won 11 silver medals and 14 bronze medals at the global competition. Other pupils also got honourable mentions at the competition.

While Alyssa Onyawole won the gold medal in writing challenge and persuasive speaking, Aliyu Abdulazeez, Samuel Ihechiluru, and Sakina Muhammad got their gold medals in quiz and spelling bees.

The silver medalists from the quiz and spelling bee are Freedah Inamah, Farid Ahmed, Agboje Aniagwu, Muhammad Awwal, Soromidayo Jadesola, and Daisy Chiamaka.

On the writing challenge and persuasive skills, Nusaybah Tafidah, Samuel Ihechiluru, Dawn Chiagoziem, Ashfat Issa, Daisy Chiamka, and Enyi Nwafor got silver medals.

Meanwhile, pupils who got the bronze medals from the quiz and spelling bee include Dawn Chiagozem, Fatima Bashir, Zainab Abduhakeem, Fatima Aliyu, Alyssa Yusuf, and Zeenat Usman.

The bronze medalists on the writing challenge and persuasive skills are Fredah Inamah, Zainab Auwal, Amina Rajab, Fatima Bashir, Muhammed Awwal, Oluchi Stephanie, Zainab Abdulhakeem and Fatima Aliyu.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.

