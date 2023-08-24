A female law student at the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cross River State, said the recent sexual harassment stories in the school’s law faculty was “very scary” to the extent that she contemplated leaving the school.

The student, who is a fresher, spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, on Wednesday, on the university campus.

“I am a fresh student and just resuming school for my second semester to hear of this saga is very scary, I must admit. I thought of doing a transfer to another institution but then I realised it can happen anywhere,” she said, while requesting that her name should not be mentioned in the story for fear of victimisation.

The student, however, said she had not been harassed by any lecturer since she got admission into the school.

“I hope the (university) management does something about this so it doesn’t repeat itself. Prof Cyril Ndifon is a good lawyer, a professor of law and has a lot of influence in the state. If this matter is not probed properly, I can say he will win again because this is not the first time,” she added.

The University of Calabar recently suspended the law professor, Cyril Edifon as the dean, Faculty of Law, after some female law students held a protest rally, accusing him of sexual harassment.

The professor, who has denied the allegation, said some lecturers who were uncomfortable with his style of leadership manipulated the students against him.

The university has set up a committee to investigate the allegations against Mr Ndifon.

The Vice-Chancellor, Florence Obi said that the students who made the allegations would be required to present evidence against Mr Ndifon.

Mr Ndifon, was previously suspended by the school authority in 2015 after he was accused of raping a 20-year-old law student in his office, an allegation the professor challenged in court.

His suspension was lifted about a year after, under unclear circumstances – our reporters could not find evidence that the court exonerated the professor.

Edited: Cletus Ukpong, Tosin Omoniyi

