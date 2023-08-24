A soldier was killed in a robbery attack in Benin City, Edo State, on Wednesday, the police have confirmed.

The police spokesperson in Edo, Chidi Nwabuzor, told reporters that the robbery took place at the First Eastern Circular and Akpakpaba Roads intersection in Benin.

He said the soldier was shot dead by suspected armed robbers who attacked the patrol van conveying the soldier and two of his colleagues.

The patrol van itself was escorting another van loaded with bags said to be loaded with cash.

Mr Nwabuzor said investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack was ongoing.

“A good Nigerian reported the incident at the police station covering that neighbourhood. The hoodlums carted away ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bags believed to have been loaded with cash from the van.

“Since they were in their patrol vehicle, they should have been armed. The assailants acted on information,” Mr Nwabuzor added.

A witness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the assailants, numbering four, drove against the traffic flow in an unmarked Toyota Camry car as they headed toward the army vehicle.

He said two of the assailants alighted from the vehicle and opened fire on the soldiers.

“The soldiers jumped out of the vehicle but one of them was hit by bullets and could not escape from the scene.

“Many people would have died if the soldiers had responded to the hail of bullets shot at them as the area is a busy spot for business activities,” the witness said.

(NAN)

