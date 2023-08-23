The Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday rejected the reappointment of six former commissioners nominated by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for screening.
The former commissioners include Gbenga Omotoso (Information and strategy), Akin Abayomi (Health) and Sam Egube (Economic planning and budget).
Others are Cecilia Dada (Women affairs and poverty alleviation), Olalere Odusote (Energy resources) Folashade Adefisayo (Education).
The commissioners are among the 17 rejected nominees, a statement by the House’s information officer, Bisola Branco-Adekoya, sent to PREMIUM TIMES said.
More than 50 per cent of those rejected worked with the governor in his first administration.
Aramide Adeyoye (special adviser on works and infrastructure), Sholape Hammond (special adviser on SDGs), Rotimi Fashola (permanent scretary on agriculture) and others failed to be confirmed by the House.
Of the 39 commissioner nominees sent to the House by the governor, 22 were confirmed by the legislative arm.
Tokunbo Wahab, the immediate past special adviser on education, and Dolapo Fasawe, the general manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency are among those who made the list.
“Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, said the confirmation followed rigorous and detailed screening of the nominees by an ad-hoc committee led by the Chief Whip of the House, Fatai Mojeed,” the statement reads.
“He commended the committee for its effectiveness and urged the confirmed nominees to always remember that they are in office to serve the people of the State and not individuals.
“He also promised that the House would continue to do its best in the interest of the state.
“The confirmation was done through a voice vote as Dr. Obasa mentioned the name of each of the nominees.”
Nominees who made the list
Layode Ibrahim
Mobolaji Ogunlende
Dolapo Fasawe
Bola Olumegbon
Idris Aregbe
Abisola Ruth Olusanya
Moruf Akinderu Fatai
Kayode Bolaji-Roberts
Abiola Olowu
Toke Benson-Awoyinka
Oreoluwa Finnih- Awokoya
Yakub Adedayo Alebiosu
Lawal Pedro SAN
Tunbosun Alake
Gbenga Oyerinde
Adekunle Olayinka
Jide Babatunde
Afolabi Ayantayo
Tokunbo Wahab
Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu
Jamiu Alli-Balogun
Abdulkabir Ogungbo
Those who failed to make the list
Folashade Adefisayo
Akin Abayomi
Yomi Oluyomi
Folashade Ambrose
Barakat Bakare
Gbenga Omotoso
Olalere Odusote
Rotimi Fashola
Cecilia Dada
Sam Egube
Olalekan Fatodu
Solape Hammond
Mosopefolu George
Aramide Adeyoye
Seun Osiyemi
Rotimi Ogunwuyi
Olumide Oluyinka
