The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Florence Obi, has assured the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) that the ongoing investigation of a law professor, Cyril Ndifon, over sexual harassment allegations would be transparent and devoid of bias.

Mr Ndifon was suspended as dean of the Faculty of Law of the university after some female students held a protest rally, accusing him of sexual harassment.

The professor, who has denied the allegation, said some lecturers uncomfortable with his style of leadership manipulated the students against him.

Mrs Obi, on Wednesday, in Calabar, told visiting NBA officials, led by the first National Vice President, Rose Bala, that the investigation into the allegation would be thorough.

She applauded the NBA for its show of concern.

“A committee has already been set up to carry out a thorough investigation to authenticate the veracity of the allegations; the matter will not be treated with kid gloves.

“The corporate image of the institution is at stake, a cogent reason why we will ensure that fairness and transparency are deployed in the course of the investigation,” she said.

Expressing dismay over the incident, Mrs Obi said her administration would stop at nothing to stamp out unethical practices in the institution.

The vice-chancellor added that those found guilty would be made to face the full weight of the law while the university management would beam its searchlight on the law faculty to forestall a reoccurrence.

Earlier, Mrs Bala said the essence of the visit was for the association to get the right information.

She commended the vice-chancellor and the university management for their stance on the issue while stressing the need for the victims to be counselled to speak up about their experiences without fear of victimisation.

Mrs Bala also requested the vice-chancellor to integrate NBA members into the panel investigating the matter.

The suspended professor, Mr Ndifon, was previously suspended by the school authority in 2015 after he was accused of raping a 20-year-old law student in his office, an allegation the professor challenged in court.

His suspension was lifted about a year after, under unclear circumstances – our reporters could not find evidence that the court exonerated the professor.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

