Troops of the Nigerian army have killed a suspected member of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and arrested two others who attempted to attack soldiers in Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday night, said the incident happened at the army’s Forward Operating Base in Ukwuorji along Owerri – Onitsha Expressway in the state.

“The irredentist fighters attempted the attack on the troops on 20 August 2023, but met their waterloo, when they came under the superior firepower of the vigilant troops. The troops neutralised one of the fighters, while two others were arrested, as others fled,” Mr Nwachukwu, a brigadier-general, said.

One vehicle, a mobile phone, a machete, nine empty cases of expended 7.62 mm special ammunition and one empty case of expended 12.7mm ammunition were recovered from the separatists, according to the army.

Boko Haram insurgents surrender in Borno

Mr Nwachukwu said, in another development, a Boko Haram fighter alongside his wife surrendered to troops of 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison in Gwoza, a local government area in Borno State, North-east Nigeria.

The spokesperson said the terrorists surrendered in response to the “troops’ aggressive combat operations” against them in the North-east.

One AK-47 rifle and 10 live rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition were among the items recovered from the terrorists, the army said.

Killing of insurgents in Zamfara

Mr Nwachukwu said, in a separate operation on Monday, Nigerian troops ambushed some insurgents who were on a mission to attack Bobo Village in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, north-west Nigeria.

He said troops of One Brigade Garrison operating under Eight Division Area of Responsibility carried out the operation in response to a tip-off.

“In a fierce fight with the insurgents, troops eliminated two of the criminals and recovered two AK-47 rifles and four motorcycles,” the army spokesperson said.

The army has enjoined Nigerians to support its operations to enhance security across the country, he said.

