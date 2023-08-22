Doctors in state-owned health facilities across Ogun State will commence an indefinite strike from 1st September over an alleged refusal of the government to pay their hazard allowance.

The Chairperson of the state’s chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kunle Ashimi, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview.

But the government has, however, pledged to pay the hazard allowance, even as it urged the healthcare providers to be humane in their dealings with the government and the people as savers of lives.

The affected hospitals, he noted, will include Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), all general hospitals, primary health centres, as well as members working with the state’s health ministry and the Health Management Board.

The doctors’ association had, on 10 August, during its annual general meeting, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government to pay the hazard allowance with arrears dating back to January 2023.

Various associations of medical doctors, including the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners, the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, and the Association of Residents Doctors, were said to have written a series of letters to the state government, issuing various deadlines but got no response.

The NMA, in a letter dated 11 August, a copy of which was obtained by this newspaper, said the AGM, as its highest decision-making body, has agreed to embark on industrial action if the governor failed to address its concerns at the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum.

The ultimate is expected to elapse on 31 August.

NMA said if the government fails to pay the hazard allowance with the arrears in full from January, the strike would be inevitable.

NMA chair speaks

The NMA chairperson said the association has consistently engaged the government, but nothing has been done to address the concerns.

He said: “It was because of the pressure mounted on the government that informed the promise to extend palliatives to doctors. They now listed hazard allowance under it, but the doctor disagreed that there is a difference between hazard allowance and palliative.

“We had to write the governor a strong-worded letter that he should retract what he had done. Individual associations of doctors working for the state government have written letters too.

ALSO READ: Doctors strike paralyses public hospitals in Ogun

“In June, all these associations sent a 21-day ultimatum to the government to fulfil this promise, but all the ultimatums by the associations ended on 28 June.”

He said the fresh 21-day ultimatum was reissued after the government failed to honour the one earlier declared.

Govt reacts

Though efforts to get the reaction of the state’s Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, were unsuccessful as she neither picked up calls to her mobile phone nor responded to a message sent by our reporter, a media consultant to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Mr Kayode Akinmade, confirmed that the government is committed to paying the allowance.

Mr Akinmade, in a telephone conversation with our reporter, said the administration of Mr Abiodun does not joke with the welfare of the workers and that the planned payment of the hazard allowance is part of the palliative already rolled out.

He said, “Let me use this opportunity to assure the doctors on behalf of Governor Dapo Abiodun that this allowance will be paid in a matter of days. The governor already promised, and he was not coerced into making the pledge.

“However, I don’t think it is right to sensationalise the situation. We cannot afford to throw the same people we claim to be caring for in panic mode. How would the patients in various hospitals react when they hear of a strike notice? Doctors also need to be humane in their dealings with the government.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

