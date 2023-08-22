Prominent Nigerian academics have advocated the adoption of four pillars of peace and security, human rights, development, and humanitarianism, to address what they termed as the complexities of Nigeria and other African nations.

This was part of the recommendations at the first dialogue series organised by the office of the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka.

The dialogue, titled; “Understanding Nigeria,” aimed at appraising the political and socio-cultural structure of Nigeria as an African country, and the development of the people.

The conversation, which featured the renowned historian and professor of African studies, Toyin Falola, and a political science professor, Babafemi Badejo, was moderated by another scholar and former Director-General of Nigeria’s Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), Tunde Babawale, a professor.

Dean’s remark

In his opening remarks, the dean of the faculty, Adelaja Odukoya, a professor, noted that the complexities of Nigeria have had scholars admitting that understanding the country is near impossible.

The complexities of the country include the multiple ethnicities, religious, cultural, linguistic, educational, and other divergent orientations, he said.

“The often echoed slogan “unity in diversity” comes with its own problems for governance and human relations within and between Nigerians. Different opinions stand for different claims or demands as well as support or opposition for the Nigeria state system,” he said.

Mr Odukoya, however, noted that although these paradoxes have made the task of understanding Nigeria complex, it is not impossible to understand.

Understanding Nigeria

During the conversation that drew participants from the university community, the public, and the media, the panellists observed that the “Tripple Nexus” of peace and security, development, and humanitarianism as developed by the United Nations (UN) under its former Secretary General, Kofi Annan, is capable of addressing the development deficit in Africa.

“The four pillars of peace and security, human rights, development, and humanitarianism, when linked properly, could be extremely useful in triggering our development,” they said in a communique issued after the discourse.

But for those to be effective, the discourse noted that some other factors needed to be addressed.

The professors listed these other factors to include the leadership deficit and corruption, functional institutions, resource control, and external dynamics, which they said are very crucial in understanding everyday life in Africa.

“If you look at what is happening in Niger today and when you look at the actions of Nigeria to Niger, you cannot but appreciate external dynamics,” Mr Badejo said during the conversation.

“63 years, they say to the Nigeriens, you have not done anything. But you are having uranium and you are not able to develop that uranium. Why? Because of the leadership deficit but also because there’s somebody behind you that made you sign that your central bank would be in France. The money that you make would be stored in France and if you need money to borrow, you borrow your own money at a higher rate and all these were signed at the end before independence could be given.”

They also noted that a breakdown of ‘elite consensus’ resulting from the privilege of ethnic identity over other crucial identities in the country has led to a breakdown in trust and the requisite reciprocity that helps a society to run effectively.

“The elite consensus reflects the failure of political parties in maintaining and building elite consensus. The nature of the breakdown has meant the criminalization of politics in the country, and it explains the impunity we experience everywhere today. There are no national parties. This is why there is a character deficit among political leaders in the country today,” they said.

Solutions?

The scholars, however, made some recommendations that they claim could aid Nigeria’s and Africa’s development in the long run.

They said the democratic institutions must be strengthened to ensure transparency, promote good governance and bolster accountability and public trust.

The scholars also said professionals in the country need to confront and hold politicians accountable for the positions they occupy.

They added that Nigeria’s young population, which is expected to be the highest concentration of young people in the world by 2035, should be taken seriously.

“The issue of demographics must be taken seriously. We need to engage the capacity of our people to arrest the Japa Syndrome. The possibility of youth empowerment – the liberation of youth energy and creativity by taking advantage of the latest innovations such as coding, etc,” the communique noted.

“Socio-economic disparities must be addressed. Addressing such requires inclusive economic policy, educational investment, resuscitating vocational and technical training, creating incubators for the enhancement of young people in order to create opportunity and reduce poverty.”

They also called on Nigerians in diaspora not to lose sight of the power of the nation’s culture and community, noting that “the power of the collective is so important.”

The discourse also charged the government to pay attention to education and security of lives and properties.

“For the enhancement of security, there must be intelligent gathering, regional cooperation amongst others…There must be Conflict resolution through dialogue. The root causes of conflicts must be addressed,” the scholars said.

“There is a need for addressing the issue of pollution and climate change, investment in renewable energy, and ensuring sustainable farming practices.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

