Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has solicited the support of workers in the FCT Administration (FCTA) to make Abuja a befitting capital city.

Mr Wike made the appeal in Abuja, while receiving handing over notes from Adesola Olusade, permanent secretary, FCTA, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The minister said that his mission was to make Abuja a great city, befitting of a federal capital of the most populous nation in Africa.

“I will ensure that Abuja gets the best. You will see projects upon projects, and projects that will be completed and not abandoned.

“I am not a party to abandoned projects. I start a project when there is money as such we will look into our finances before we begin any project.

“I believe in the renewed hope of President Bola Tinubu, and Nigerians will see the difference in no distant time,” he said.

He, however, noted that not much would be achieved without the support of the workers and residents of the FCT.

He said that in the short time, the ministry would restore streetlights in the city, improve public transportation and ensure improved sanitation to keep the city clean and habitable.

“We need your support. Nothing will work without your passion, dedication, and commitment to duty. We shall provide all the support, incentives and what you need to work well.

“What I expect is results. However, if I provide the needed resources, you must deliver or return the funds.

“From next week, we will commit ourselves to deliver on our responsibilities, but we have to work together to deliver on our mandates,” he told the workers.

Mr Wike said that appointments into the various secretariats of the FCTA would be made after due consultations with relevant stakeholders.

He urged directors who felt they did not possess the capacity to deliver on their current tasks to seek redeployment to areas of their strength, adding that he would not take any excuses for failure.

Also, the Minister of State for FCT, Mariya Mahmoud, said that with the support of the workers, what Mr Wike has done in Rivers would be replicated in the FCT.

“I am of the firm belief that, together, and with your support, we will replicate what the Minister (Wike) has done in Rivers in the nation’s capital, especially at the Area Councils and Satellite Towns.

“This is so that the lives of our people in the rural areas will be positively touched.

“It is also instructive to state that maximum commitment, cooperation, and loyalty is expected from all staff, because it will not be business as usual.

“We will run with the vision of President Tinubu, which we will be unveiling as we hit the ground running,” she said.

Earlier, the permanent secretary assured the ministers of the unalloyed support of the entire staff of the FCT Administration in ensuring the actualisation of the mandate of President Tinubu.

“I am particularly impressed that all stakeholders in FCT, including the indigenous people of Abuja, have demonstrated their commitment to work with you all.

“The warm welcome extended to you yesterday clearly shows the eagerness of the residents of FCT to see you replicate the Port Harcourt experience in the FCT,” he said.

Mr Shehu Hadi, Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority, thanked Mr Wike and Mrs Mahmoud for accepting to serve and reposition the FCT.

Mr Hadi assured the ministers of the workers’ support and cooperation needed to reposition the FCT as one of the best in the world.

“We look forward to a harmonious relationship for the good of all in the FCT,” he said.

(NAN)

