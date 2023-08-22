Dinah Ishaku Wudiri and Sid Rock will headline the August edition of the Guest Writer Session of the Abuja Writers Forum on the 26th by 4:00 pm and will include live music, among other side attractions.

Dinah Ishaku Wudiri makes her debut as a novelist with the publication earlier this year of SUNRISE IN THE SAHARA, following closely on the heels of her poetry collection THE TRUTHS WE FORGET TO TELL in 2022.

These two publications are the outcome of her resolve to step away from the legal profession, in which she practised as a defence attorney for several years, being an Attorney and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, to pursue a career in writing and theatre arts.

Born and brought up in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, Dinah admits that she draws inspiration from her experiences growing up in the North Eastern town.

She has some work in an Anthology of poems By Modern African Women, edited by Kalu Anthonia and published in the US by Lynn Rienner Publishers.

Dinah’s love for travel and fascination with old cities and their histories has seen her travel vastly through Nigeria, Europe and the Middle East. She lived briefly in the USA and spent a lot of time exploring musical theatre, an art form she is delving into.

Sidney Okwoche, popularly known as Sidrock, is a unique and dynamic musician known for his dexterous handling of the acoustic guitar. His songwriting cuts across several spheres of life, especially in the Rock genre, but his main passion is the environmental/SDGs sector.

The Benue-born graduate of Forestry (wildlife and range management) from the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi is a professional music teacher and social entrepreneur.

He released his first single ‘God Forbid’ in 2010, and it turned out to be a hit and followed it up with the popular environmental-focused ‘Hope Dey’ Album in 2015.

He has been involved as a guitarist with other top musicians like Chris Morgan, Owie Abutu, Manus Akpanke, Moses Ako, Prosper Ochimana, and Harrysong and has done several live recording projects.

He has a new Gospel Rock Album titled ‘GO’ available on all digital platforms and a live recording project in August 2022 available on all digital platforms.

Apart from the readings and live music, there will be traditional storytelling by Teresa Ameh (popularly known as Aunty Talatu ) and a raffle draw for books. The Guest Writer Session runs from 4-7 pm and is open to the public and holds at the International Institute of Journalism, behind Shashilga Court, Gwarinpa Expressway, Jahi, Abuja.

