Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has accused the Nigerian government of planning to “illegally detain him indefinitely” at the facility of the State Security Service (SSS) in Abuja.

His lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor in a statement, said Mr Kanu disclosed this on Monday when the IPOB leader’s legal team visited him at the SSS facility.

Background

Mr Kanu was first arrested in 2015 under the administration of former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The IPOB leader was later granted bail in April 2017. He fled the country after an invasion of his home in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State, by the Nigerian military in September of that year.

He was re-arrested in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria in June 2021, about four years after he fled the country.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on 13 October 2022, held that the IPOB leader was extra-ordinarily renditioned to Nigeria and that the action was a flagrant violation of the country’s extradition treaty and also a breach of his fundamental human rights.

The court, therefore, struck out the terrorism charges filed against Mr Kanu by the Nigerian government and ordered his release from the SSS facility.

But the government refused to release the IPOB leader insisting that he (Kanu) could be unavailable in subsequent court proceedings if released and that his release would cause insecurity in the South-east, where he comes from.

The government, through the attorney-general of the federation, later appealed the court ruling and subsequently obtained an order staying its execution at the Supreme Court.

Mr Kanu, on 3 November 2022, through one of his lawyers, Mike Ozekhome, filed an appeal against the stay of execution order at the Supreme Court.

But the court is yet to resume hearing on the appeal following repeated adjournments.

Mr Ejiofor in the statement on Monday said the legal team informed Mr Kanu that the hearing on his appeal against the stay of execution order earlier billed to hold on 14 September had again been cancelled.

Nnamdi Kanu speaks

Mr Kanu, according to the statement, wondered why the Nigerian government would be afraid of the court hearing which it initiated.

The lawyer quoted Mr Kanu as saying that he “strongly believes that the Federal government’s appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal which discharged him and prohibited his further trial and detention, will not be heard, because the Federal government intends to illegally detain him indefinitely.”

The IPOB leader noted that he was being detained without any pending charges against him, arguing that the stay of execution order was in “total disregard to his constitutionally guaranteed right to personal liberty.”

He said he was “only exercising his right to self-determination,” which he said, is a globally recognised right also provided for in the Nigerian Constitution, international charters and treaties.

“Whether the appeal is heard today, or not, the truth remains unchanging – Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not committed any offence known to law, if he had, the Federal Government would not be afraid of prosecuting their own case,” the statement said.

“The intention of the Federal government is for our people to revolt, so that their lawless and untrained security agents will invade Biafra land and massacre and abduct innocent people. Hence, Onyendu urged Ezigbo Umu Chineke not to take the bait and fall prey to this sinister agenda.

“It is now clear that it is the same people who are responsible for the insecurity in our land, that are doing everything within their powers to ensure that the Appeal is not heard expeditiously,” it added.

‘Hidden gadgets in air conditioner behind Kanu’s ear problem’

Mr Kanu has been battling an ear problem lately which prompted his legal team to secure a team of doctors to treat him outside the SSS facility.

Mr Ejiofor said in the statement that the IPOB leader directed them to announce that the air conditioner in his cell is fitted with hidden “espionage gadgets” which are “largely responsible for the ear problem” he is presently battling.

“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu consequently directed that we should request for the inspection of his cell by a magistrate in line with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015,” the lawyer said.

Mr Kanu reminded the Supreme Court that the provisions of Supreme Court Practice Directions 2013 (Criminal Appeals) intend to eliminate unnecessary delay in the hearing of criminal appeals, urging the court to ensure expeditious hearing of the appeal.

“It is indeed unfortunate that because of one man, Nigeria is destroying all the safeguards contained in her laws, because of the selfish desire to detain Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, illegally,” the statement said.

