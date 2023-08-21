The Archbishop of Enugu Province, Anglican Communion, Emmanuel Chukwuma, has warned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to halt any planned military action in the Niger Republic.

Mr Chukwuma stated this during a chat with reporters on Sunday in Enugu.

Nigerien President, Mohamed Bazoum, was deposed on 26 July in a coup led by General Abdourahamane Tichiani.

ECOWAS, headed by Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has asked Mr Tichiani to hand over power to President Bazoun, but he declined.

Mr Tichiani subsequently refused to meet with the ECOWAS delegation led by Nigeria’s former military leader Abdulsalami Abubakar since the regional body-imposed sanctions on Niger following the coup.

The coup leader also declined to meet with the US Acting Deputy Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland.

Frustrated, the ECOWAS, on 10 August, ordered the deployment of soldiers to sack the recalcitrant junta.

The Cleric reacts

But speaking to reporters, Mr Chukwuma, the Anglican bishop, said such military action in Niger would backfire on Nigeria and other West African countries because ECOWAS failed to consult with the people of Niger before issuing threats to sack the junta.

“It is also unfortunate that the present government is not consulting enough; hence, they have led ECOWAS to misfire. Right now, it’s an absolute shame on our President Tinubu who wants to go to war with Niger,” he said.

The bishop claimed that the coup happened because of corruption and hardship in the Niger Republic and that Nigeriens rejoiced when it happened.

“Now, rather than fighting corruption and condemning the evil act of the Niger president, they (ECOWAS) are fighting the coup d’état. It is wrong. I think this has shown that ECOWAS leaders themselves are corrupt, and they don’t see anything wrong with corruption,” Mr Chukwuma stated.

He said “worse things” were happening in many ECOWAS countries, including Nigeria, but the Nigerian military did not intervene because of corruption within its fold.

“Nigerians today are passing through a difficult time. They are suffering, but they have enough patience. I think the time has come for us to say enough is enough,” he said.

“I am very happy that many people are condemning going to Niger for war. Nigeria at this time needs intervention to bring succour in this country because people are suffering.

“If the government can’t do that, God will come down one day and intervene on our behalf, and there will be confusion,” Mr Chukwuma said.

“There is a need for a revolution in Nigeria. Nigeria is due for a revolution for things to go better because things are becoming worse.”

