The new Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has assumed his office.

Mr Fagbemi reported at the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja on Monday after he was sworn in by President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

The senior lawyer, who is the 24th 2person to hold the office, arrived at the ministry at 3:10 p.m. and was received by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Beatrice Jeddy-Agba; directors and heads of agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Notable among the heads of agencies under the ministry are: Buba Marwa, Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Tony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Mrs Jeddy-Agba conducted Mr Fagbemi around his office, introducing the new AGF to directors and heads of agencies under the ministry.

Mr Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), assumes office as Nigeria’s 24th Attorney-General, succeeding Abubakar Malami, who served in President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime for nearly eight years.

During his ministerial screening as Nigeria’s Chief Law Officer, Mr Fagbemi, an accomplished lawyer with a legal career spanning four decades, hinted at merging the country’s anti-corruption agencies like the EFCC and the ICPC.

He berated law enforcement agencies for arresting crime suspects before the conclusion of an investigation.

Mr Fagbemi also criticised law enforcement institutions for flouting court orders.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

