The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Oji, has resigned from his membership of the House of Representatives.

Until his appointment as minister by President Bola Tinubu, Mr Tunji Ojo represented Akoko Northeast and Northwest Federal Constituency of Ondo State in the House.

President Tinubu initially slated him to head the newly created Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy but on Sunday reassigned him to the Ministry of Interior.

Mr Tunji-Ojo’s resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Friday.

A copy of the resignation letter was made available to journalists In Akure on Sunday by his spokesperson, Babatunde Alao.

In the letter, Mr Tunji-Ojo said his resignation was necessitated by his appointment as a minister.

He said he had been chosen at a time when the country was in dire need of technocrats to lead its advancement and economic growth.

While appreciating President Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve the country in his new role as a minister, Mr Tunji-Ojo said he would give his best for the Renewed Hope agenda of the Tinubu administration.

“Our dear country is in dire need of collaborative and concerted efforts that would engender the much-needed advancement to greater heights, and I have been appointed to contribute my quota to achieve that enviable objective as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Tunji-Ojo and 44 others were sworn in as ministers on Monday in Abuja.

He was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2019, where he served as the Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the 9th National Assembly.

He was reelected to a second term in the 2023 election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

