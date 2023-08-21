President Bola Tinubu Monday swore in 45 ministers who were earlier cleared by the Senate.
The inauguration was held at the State House Conference Center, Abuja.
Apart from the new ministers and Mr Tinubu, the event was also attended by dignitaries such as Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House Representatives Tajudeen Abass and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.
The ministers were sworn in in batches but were all inaugurated on Monday.
