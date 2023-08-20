Niger’s junta leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani has hinted at a possible transition period after meeting with an ECOWAS delegation on Saturday.

In a televised broadcast on Saturday, he said the junta had no ambition to confiscate power, adding that the transition of power would not go beyond three years.

Mr Tchiani, however, gave no details on the potential transition. According to Aljazeera, he said the principles for the move would be decided within 30 days at a dialogue to be hosted by the ruling military council.

He also claimed ECOWAS is “getting ready to attack Niger by setting up an occupying army in collaboration with a foreign army”, denouncing what he called “illegal” and “inhuman” sanctions imposed by the regional bloc.

He reiterated the junta’s readiness to dialogue, stating that neither the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland nor the people of Niger want war.

ECOWAS defence chiefs on Friday said they had finalised plans to intervene in Niger if all diplomatic options failed militarily. It held a two-day meeting to finalise the deployment of a standby force as directed by the authority of heads of state.

“But let us be clear: If an attack were to be undertaken against us, it will not be the walk in the park some people seem to think,” Mr Tchiani warned.

This came on the heels of the meeting with an ECOWAS delegation led by former Nigerian military head of state Abdulsalami Abubakar who met with Mr Tchiani and other junta leaders.

In a video showing Mr Abubakar speaking to journalists at Niamey, he said both groups spoke about the situation, which he will convey to the leadership of ECOWAS.

“I cannot tell you what we have discussed until I have debriefed those who sent me (ECOWAS)”, he said, adding that he believes the meeting will provide an opportunity for the resolution of the political crisis in Niger.

Seen in the video were the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, and the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar III, the same group who were denied access to the junta leader earlier.

The group also met with ousted President Mohamed Bazoum who had not been seen in public since being detained by the junta.

