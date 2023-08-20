Saint Obi’s Burial

Late Nollywood actor Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, was buried in his birthplace at Umuezealaeze, Alaenyi Ogwa, in Imo State.

The movie star’s remains were laid to rest on Friday, more than three months after his death.

Saint Obi died on the 7th of May in Plateau State, at the age of 57, after battling a protracted ailment.

A candlelight service was held in his honour in Lagos State. It began with a procession from Oriental Hotel and ended at Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, a week earlier.

Wizkid loses Mum

Nigeria Afrobeat star, Ayodeji Balogun, known as Wizkid, lost his mother, Dolapo Balogun on Friday.

Sunday Aare, Wizkid’s manager, broke the news.

The 33-year-old Grammy award winner is yet to make a public statement as regards his loss.

Mrs Balogun had two other children — Yetunde Balogun and Lade Balogun. In 2014, Wizkid released a song titled ‘Joy’, specially dedicated to his mother.

Some of his colleagues, fans and close associates including Davido, and the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, consoled the singer on social media.

Aki’s suicide attempt

Comic Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, better known as ‘Aki’, opened up on a personal struggle that made him almost commit suicide.

The 45-year-old revealed this in a recent interview with popular media personality Chude Jideonwo.

The actor, who became famous after featuring in the 2002 Nollywood movie Aki na Ukwa, said that he was on the verge of killing himself when he was nine after a doctor informed his mother that he had stunted growth.

The father-of-one said he endured peer humiliation and had low self-esteem.

He said, “Something happened when I was nine years and six months old. I remember the doctor saying to my mum, ‘Madam, what he has is stunted growth.’

“That was when I started hearing the words stunted and retarded growth. I cried several times. After all, I was bullied in school and even at home because I wasn’t growing properly. It got bad; there were times I thought of ending it all. Thank God I no grow for Lagos because Third Mainland Bridge no far o.”

Speaking further, he said all that changed after meeting his colleague, Pawpaw, and they decided to become successful movie partners.

The duo have acted in many movies together, spanning two decades.

“Follow men that will lavish on you”, – Tiwa Savage advises

Tiwa Savage urged single ladies to date men willing to spend lavishly on them.

The singer said this during a concert on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old songstress said, “I’m not encouraging runs [prostitution], I’m not saying you should go after a man just for his money, but I’m saying that it’s sweet when you also spend your money. It is sweet when women also spend their money.

“Because I have my own money, as you can see. So, all I’m saying is you need to match my energy. Because they [men] will still break your heart anyway, so it’s better for you to cry with your Christian Dior and your Birkin bag and your private jet in Dubai – no, we don’t go to Dubai anymore.”

The mother-of-one said she would only date a man who matches her energy.

Davido’s cycling fan finally arrives in Lagos

Emmanuel Myam, aka Emmiwuks, a fan of Davido, who embarked on a road trip with his bicycle from Benue State to Lagos to meet his idol has arrived at his destination.

EmmiWuks arrived in Lagos on Friday and was welcomed by the Tiv community in the state as he donned the Tiv cultural attire.

However, in an interesting twist last week, Davido had asked him to turn around because he (Davido) is currently not in the country.

But despite a monetary offer from Davido, Emmiwuks was not willing to stop his journey halfway, adding that he had already spent eight days in Benin.

Similarly, Davido also expressed his worries after another fan opened up on plans to trek from Taraba to Lagos to see him.

Tinubu has my support – Yul Edochie

Controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has publicly expressed his unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu.

The actor, who had earlier declared his intention to run for the presidency in the 2023 elections, but backed down in the heat of the race, emphasised his belief in Tinubu’s government on social media.

He wrote, “As a leader, you will see certain things your people may never see. You will have access to certain information that you people may never have access to. So some of your decisions may not be fully understood by the people, even though they’re in the best interest of the people. You have my support, sir. @officialasiwajubat. I know you’re a man of wisdom. May God guide you in all the decisions you make for Nigeria.

Best wishes, Mr President.”

Yul also shared a picture of him donning a branded attire with the president’s image imprinted, with an inscription that says, “Relax, Jagaban will fix Nigeria”.

The filmmaker also said, “Asiwaju boy. 100 per cenrlt unapologetically. I love Tinubu @officialaBAT. I believe in him, and I’m praying for him to succeed.”

How I got scammed – Eldee

Nigerian musician Sikirullahi Dabiri, popularly known as Eldee, disclosed he was once scammed by fake investors in Nigeria.

The 46-year-old singer in an interview with Teju Babyface said he left the country after being swindled by fake investors.

Recounting the ordeal, Eldee said, “What happened was that, Sheyman introduced me to a gentleman called Tonye Akindele, who at a time had a capital advisory firm. What they do is look for businesses to invest in. They have people who fund those portfolios.”

The former member of the now-disbanded Trybesmen said that he was tricked and, as a result, had to pay for services out of his pocket because he was not getting his full payment.

The rapper, who has been in the US, noted that it took him nine months to realise that he was being scammed and when he did, he pulled the plug. He warned people to avoid people like that, giving them warning signs to look out for.

BBNaija All stars: Ike gets strike

This week, the Big Brother Naija All-Stars season has taken quite a surprising turn. One of the housemates, Ike Onyeama, best known as Ike, was issued a warning strike.

He also became the latest housemate on the receiving end of Big Brother’s disciplinary action.

It all began after the Pool party on Thursday, when Ike trashed Ilebaye’s locker, stole her coins and tossed her clothing, including her intimates, on the bathroom floor.

It was all in a bid to get IIebaye a third strike, which would result in her eviction from the competition. Ilebaye received a double strike last week following her quarrel with Ceec.

Ike was not in this alone, he had accomplices, which included Seyi, Pere, Angel, Mercy and Kiddwaya.

Their grievance towards her was her misunderstanding with Seyi and Kiddwaya. Ilebaye had confronted Kiddwaya over sabotaging their team’s presentation during the Monepiont task. Still, Kidd wasn’t remorseful and said he didn’t need the ₦5 million cash prize attached to winning the study. She also had a little feud with Seyi over her taking a drink from his stash of drinks.

As events unfolded, Mercy collected Ilebaye’s scattered belongings from the bathroom floor and returned them to the locker. Angel took it upon herself to wake Ilebaye and show her the extent of the damage done by Ike. Ilebaye remained composed throughout the ordeal, sorting and packing her belongings.

Ike was served a strike for goading and provocation by vandalising Ilebaye’s things. He will also be given an additional punishment next week on the condition that he survives Sunday’s eviction.

However, Soma received a strike also for harassing a fellow housemate and displaying utter disrespect to Big Brother by flipping his finger at the camera.

‘Solid Star is sick and battling a lot mentally’

Nigerian singer Joshua Iniyezo, popularly known as Solid Star, is sick and has been battling a lot mentally.

The singer’s brother, Joseph Iniyezo, revealed this on Solid Star’s verified Instagram account on Friday.

In a now-viral video, the singer roams the streets barefoot and in tattered clothes.

Solid Star is the singer of the 2010 hit song, ‘One in a Million”, a collaboration with 2baba. He has also worked with Davido, Flavour and Timaya.

His brother revealed that Solidstar has been grappling with critical health problems for an extended period, and the toll on his mental well-being has been a significant factor behind his recent absence from the music scene.

He appealed to the singer’s colleagues, fans, and the general public, for assistance during this trying time.

Solidstar’s brother expressed the family’s concern over his deteriorating health condition and said that the family had already expended considerable resources to facilitate his recovery.

He also apologised on behalf of his brother, acknowledging that Solidstar may have unintentionally offended friends and associates due to the mental health challenges he is confronting.

In 2019, Solidstar recounted how he nearly lost his life from a drug overdose.

Dj Kaywise’s rift with twin brother

Famous DJ and record producer Ayorinde Kehinde, aka DJ Kaywise, has formally announced his disassociation with his twin brother and two of his former workers for their attempted kidnapping of his girlfriend.

The 31-year-old renowned DJ posted a disclaimer on his social media handles.

DJ Kaywise, who released his debut single in 2012 titled “Hangover”, clarified that he cut ties with his twin brother and two of his staff three years ago after firing them.

He also noted that he was not involved in the attempted kidnapping of his girlfriend.

DJ Kaywise’s girlfriend Benny B had accused his twin brother of attempting to kidnap her.

She posted a video on her Instagram on Sunday, where a vengeful group of employees sacked by Kaywise in 2021 planned to kidnap her at the end of July.

They were however surprised when Kaywise, instead of Benny, arrived at the gate of her house to pick up a delivery intended for her.

DJ Kaywise also pledged to give his full cooperation to the police in prosecuting his brother and ex-workers Abraham Losa and Tobi Chukwu.

All this comes after his girlfriend posted a CCTV video of the suspects positioning themselves outside her house while awaiting delivery. Unknown to her, they were outside, but with a stroke of luck, Kaywise was in her residence and helped her intercept her package. Based on the video on her page, the men were upset by Kaywise’s arrival, scurrying off immediately.

Davido’s N577m diamond

Davido has unveiled a new necklace to celebrate the success of his album “Timeless.”

The piece, a diamond-encrusted necklace with the album’s title, was designed by luxury jewellery brand, Local Kettle Brothers Uk Jewelers. It is reportedly worth over $500,000, equivalent to N577 million. Davido shared a video of the necklace, “Turned sand to diamond” on social media.

The necklace is “a timeless ‘hourglass’ design, crafted with meticulous detail and hand-selected diamonds and enclosed with diamond dust—a 350ct diamond pendant weighing 1.5kg.

The video of the newly purchased diamond soon went viral, with fans and celebrities alike praising the singer’s taste.

This is not the first time the celebrity purchased expensive jewellery. In November 2022, he spent nearly $100,000 on customised gold jewellery for all members of his 30 billion gang, his label.

Ike Ekweremadu’s son marries

On Saturday, Lloyd Ekweremadu, the son of the former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, exchanged vows with Tiffany at the Basilica of Grace Anglican Church in Abuja.

The reception was held at AIB Event Centre, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The groom is the Enugu State Commissioner for Youth and Sports.

Many dignitaries greeted the event including three former Senate Presidents – Pius Anyim, David Mark, and Bukola Saraki.

These personalities represented Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice.

Mr Ekweremadu is currently in a UK prison, along with his wife Beatrice, for their involvement in organ trafficking, which led to their sentencing to separate terms of incarceration in May 2023.

