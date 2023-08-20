At the age of 15, Vincent Okezie, a secondary school student, already set four Guinness World Records (GWR). That was in 2022.

Master Okezie is an apprentice at a mechanic workshop in Abia State, where he hails from. He combines the apprenticeship with his schooling.

The teenager began the feat on 11 March 2022 when he won the GWR for the most consecutive passes (129) of a football between the head and soles while balancing on the back of a person. He achieved the feat alongside two other people.

The teenager went ahead, the same day, to win another GWR alone, which made him become the holder of the most consecutive backwards handsprings (10) with a football (soccer ball) between the legs.

About five months later, precisely on 20 August 2022, Master Okezie also won two extra GWRs: The most over and underpasses (40) of a football with feet touching in one minute and the most transfers (9) of footballs spun on the finger in 30 seconds. The last feat, the fourth in one year, was achieved alongside one other person.

One year later, precisely on 3 March, Master Okezie won his fifth GWR to become the current holder of the most football (soccer) ‘around the world’ tricks (71) with arms linked. Again, he achieved the feat alongside one other person.

Now 16 years old, Mr Okezie is displeased that Nigerians failed to celebrate him as they did for Hilda Baci, the Nigerian Jollof Queen, who recently achieved a new GWR for the longest cook-a-thon (93 hours, 11 minutes).

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Master Okezie speaks on how he nurtured his talents and his plans for the future.

PT: What kind of family do you come from?

VINCENT: I came from a low-income family background. It has not been easy with us since my childhood. That was why I decided to join football freestyle. I also join my uncle in his mechanic workshop for an apprenticeship. So, I combine the two together.

PT: You’re a holder of five Guinness World Records. What and who inspired you?

VINCENT: It was Blessing Faith and also my manager, Chukwuebuka Ezugha, that introduced me to freestyling and football. Thereafter, my coach wrote to the Guinness World Records so that I would attempt. I attempted and then won.

PT: At what age did you discover that you have such talents?

VINCENT: 12 years, in 2019.

PT: How did you nurture the talents?

VINCENT: It was my manager, Chukwuebuka Ezugha, who trained me and others and equipped me with the relevant skills that I learnt. That’s how I got to develop skills.

PT: How did your parents react when you started?

VINCENT: My parents asked if I could do that and if I knew anybody who succeeded with freestyling. But I ignored them, and I continued to do it until now. I have won five Guinness World Records. They are now proud of me.

PT: Have you had any recognition or endorsement deal since then?

VINCENT: No.

PT: How often do you train to keep yourself in good shape?

VINCENT: I train daily by 6 a.m. before I leave for school at 8 a.m. When I come back from school, I go to my uncle’s mechanic workshop to continue my apprenticeship.

PT: In what class are you?

VINCENT: I am in SSS 2

PT: Were there times that your training affected your schooling?

VINCENT: No.

PT: What have been your challenges since winning this record?

VINCENT: I have many challenges. There is nobody to sponsor me, and there is no one to pay my school fees. My parent needs help. My father is late now, while my mother owns a local restaurant business. But she is no longer in the business because she no longer has money. After paying my school fees and those of my younger siblings, it has not been easy for her.

PT: How are you performing academically?

VINCENT: Sometimes, I take first position (in my class), and sometimes, second position.

PT: What’s your goal in life?

VINCENT: I want to be a professional footballer and also a freestyler.

PT: You won the records without much celebration. Are you angry or disappointed that Nigerians did not celebrate you as much as they did when Hilda Baci won her own Guinness World Records?

VINCENT: Not that I was angry, but I feel somehow. I feel like my country has rejected me. Also, I feel not recognised. I asked myself if it were only women that are usually recognised in Nigeria because even though other boys won Guinness World Records in my academy, nobody celebrated them or recognised them.

PT: This achievement may have brought some level of fame and certificates to you. But did it bring money for you?

VINCENT: No. The Guinness World Records does not give money to winners.

PT: Are there things you would like Nigerians to do for you?

VINCENT: Yes. I would like them to get a club for me outside Nigeria that I can play for, sponsor me academically and also help my family.

