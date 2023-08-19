Many bigwigs of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), including Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February election, Peter Obi, on Friday, attended the wedding of the son of the deputy senate president, Barau Jibrin, Abdullahi.

Abdullahi married his lover, Bilkisu Madaki – the daughter of Aliyu Madaki – a member of the House of Representatives, representing Dala Federal Constituency in Kano.

The two young lovers, who met in secondary school, got married despite their parents’ political divide.

The deputy senate president is a member of the APC representing Kano South District, and Mr Madaki is of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

After the jamaat prayers, the wedding was held at the Isyaka Rabiu Juma’at Mosque, Goron Dutse. The ceremony was presided over by Abdullahi Salga, the Imam of the Isyaka Rabiu Mosque.

Vice-President, Mr Shetima, stood as the groom’s trustee, while the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas, stood as the bride’s trustee.

Other dignitaries at the event include the senate president, Godswill Akpabio; the secretary to the government of the federation, George Akume; Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote; philanthropist, Aminu Dantata; the governor of Jigawa, Umar Namadi and many of his colleagues; the deputy governor of Kano, Aminu Abdulsalam; senators, traditional rulers, clerics, among others.

