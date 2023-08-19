Ahead of the off-circle governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states in November, the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday met with the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, in Abuja.

The governors, under the aegis of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), met with the former Kano State governor behind closed doors to discuss the winning strategy of the party ahead of the three off-season governorship elections.

Mr Ganduje, who recently emerged as the chairman of the party following the exit of his predecessor, Abdulahi Adamu, is facing his first litmus test in office.

Mr Adamu faced allegations of mismanagement of the funds for the execution of the Osun State election in 2022 where the party lost to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The ruling party is seeking to hold on to Imo State where the Chairman of the PGF, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, is facing re-election.

Mr Uzodinma emerged as the governor of the South-east state following a controversial Supreme Court order that sacked Emeka Ihedioha.

Similarly, the party seeks to retain the governorship seat in Kogi State as the tenure of Governor Yahaya Bello is coming to an end.

Mr Bello and the APC are campaigning for Usman Ododo, the governorship candidate of the party in the state.

The ruling party is also seeking to take back Bayelsa State after it lost it following another controversial court ruling that sacked David Lyon, the candidate of the APC. But in this election circle, the party is fielding former Governor Timipre Sylva.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Mr Uzodinma said it was all about strategising for the elections.

“The Progressives Governors Forum is like a family. We are the family of the largest party in Africa. We used the opportunity to listen to our national party chairman, who came to brief us on the activities of the party and the proposed reforms he intends to carry out in the party,” he said.

APC moves to reconcile Uzodinma, Okorocha

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, Mr Ganduje and Vice President Kashim Shettima held a meeting with Mr Uzodinma and his political rival, former Governor Rochas Okorocha, ahead of the election.

The meeting was held at the Presidential Villa.

In a post by the party on X (formerly known as Twitter), the party said the meeting was about uniting the House

“Vice President Kashim Shettima, our National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma and Senator Rochas Okorocha parley,” the party posted.

“Ahead of the Imo state governorship election, APC is a united and strong house.”

Messrs Okorocha and Uzodinma have been at loggerheads since the 2018 Imo State primary elections.

Mr Okorocha had handpicked his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, to succeed him, but was out-manoeuvred by Mr Uzodinma forcing Mr Nwosu to defect to the Action Alliance (AA) where he contested the March 2019 election.

Messrs Nwosu and Uzodinma were however defeated by the PDP candidate, Mr Ihedioha in the main election.

In 2020, Mr Ihedioha was however sacked by the Supreme Court which declared Mr Uzodinma, the candidate of the APC winner of the election though he (Uzodinma) came fourth in the result announced by INEC.

