The Naira gained slightly against the United States dollar at the official market on Friday, exchange rates data published on FMDQ website showed.

According to the market data collated by PREMIUM TIMES, the naira closed at N739.52 to a dollar as against N740.67 it was exchanged for in the previous session on Thursday.

Friday’s rate represents a 0.2 per cent appreciation from N740.67 posted on Thursday.

The local fiat experienced an intraday high of N739.00 and a low of N799.90 on Friday before closing at N739.52 on Friday.

It opened at the spot market on Friday at N761.82 per dollar but closed at N739.52/$1 as the market recorded $130.92 million as foreign exchange turnover at the close of the day’s business, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the naira slumped marginally against the dollar at the black market segment on Friday amidst government’s promises to stabilise the rates.

Information gathered from currency traders across the country on Friday shows that the dollar was exchanged within the range of N845.00 and N858.00 per $1 as against the N820.00 and above mark recorded on Thursday.

The currency’s significant appreciation this week commenced barely 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu met with the acting governor of the central bank, Folashodun Shonubi, on Monday, with the aim of stabilising the exchange rate at the unauthorised market.

In recent months, the naira depreciated by almost 40 per cent across both the official and unofficial currency markets after the government disclosed plans to unify market rates in order to find convergence for its multiple exchange rates and close the spread between both markets.

