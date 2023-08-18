A Lagos socialite, Farida Sobowale, was on Thursday prevented from committing suicide.

Ms Sobowale, who is the founder of House of Phreeda, a skincare company, in a viral video, packed her Lexus SUV on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos and attempted to jump into the lagoon.

The beauty entrepreneur was promptly stopped by some passersby who held her and ensured the attempt was unsuccessful.

Ms Shobowale, who was dressed in a black outfit, could be seen crying and trying to attempt once more. One of those holding her said they would take her to the police station.

Her suicide attempt came amid rumours that her marriage, which began with a luxury wedding a few months ago in Lagos, had crashed.

The wedding was attended by big wigs in the Nigerian entertainment industry, including Foluke Daramola, Fatiha Balogun, Bobrisky, Iyabo Ojo and others.

Reactions

Following the news of her suicide attempt, some celebrities have taken to social media to console her and show her support.

Iyabo Ojo said she was on a call with the socialite until she diverted her attention.

“Hmmmmm my darling, if I knew you had this on your mind, I wouldn’t have gotten off the phone with you,” she said.

“Of course, you knew what you wanted to do, but you diverted my attention elsewhere; a story for when we see (cos you’re going nowhere) thank God for the people who were there right on time to save the situation, God bless them, my love, this will definitely pass, the sun will shine again, your tomorrow will be better than your today, but for now just breathe, I love you so much, please stay strong…. I’m praying for you.”

Also, Nkechi Blessing prayed for strength for Ms Sobowale to pull through.

“Not everyone is strong enough to handle the pressure that comes from being trolled and bullied on Instagram,” the actress wrote.

“Dear ma @houseofphreedahbodycare, I pray that God gives you the strength to scale through, it’s a phase, and it shall pass. I urge her close friends and family to please be with her at all times with close monitoring; trust me, this will only make you stronger,” the actress wrote.

Nkechi said that if you keep your heart open, “that one man that will stand by you till the end of time will definitely find you.”

Crime

The Criminal Code Act in the South and the Penal Code in the North of Nigeria both regard those who attempt to end their own lives as offenders in the misdemeanour category.

The Criminal Code Section 327 states that: “Any person who attempts to kill himself is guilty of a misdemeanour and is liable to imprisonment for one year. ”

Section 231 of the Penal Code states that: “Whoever attempts to commit suicide and does any act towards the commission of such offence, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine or with both”.

READ ALSO: Photographer commits suicide four months after marriage

However, experts have said that attempted suicide should be completely removed from Nigerian law as a crime and treated as a psychosocial problem requiring a humane solution.

Contacted for more information on the matter, the known telephone lines of the police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, were busy. He asked to be texted but did not respond in time for this publication.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

