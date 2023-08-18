Qatar has commenced the construction of 500,000 housing units for less privileged residents of Kaduna State, North-west Nigeria.

The Mega Economic City project was officially inaugurated by Qatar’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Ali Bin Ghanem Al-Hajri on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Mr Al-Hajri said the projects aim to improve the living conditions for underprivileged families in the state.

Mr Al-Hajiri commended the state’s governor Uba Sani for his support for the successful launch of the project – Qatar Sanabil Project.

Aside from the construction of the housing units, Qatar Charity has also pledged an array of interventions and empowerment programmes for the less privileged across Kaduna, the official said.

“These include scholarships for orphans and children of the poor, distribution of sewing machines, welding machines, irrigation pumping machines, salon kits, and drilling of hundreds of boreholes across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State,” Mr Al-Hajri said.

In his remarks the governor, Mr Sani commended the Embassy of Qatar in Nigeria and the Qatari-owned Sanabil Project for aligning with Kaduna’s “business-friendly environment.”

“The Economic City will provide world-class infrastructure and make Kaduna a reference point in modern and affordable accommodation with adequate security and a conducive atmosphere for business activities,” he said.

“It will facilitate international trade while serving as a platform for local entrepreneurs and traders. It will also harness product value chain opportunities and improve economic growth,” the governor said.

The governor said the project extends beyond housing, it also provides clinics, shops, poultry farms, and farmlands for the rainy season and irrigation farming.

