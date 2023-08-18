Governor Godwin Obaseki has called on residents of Edo State to help themselves by contributing to the development of the state, saying that the federal government has thrown the country into an economic crisis.

“The country is in crisis economically. We can’t continue to fold our hands and wait for a country that can’t help us. Rather, we will do all we can to help ourselves and our state,” Mr Obaseki said on Thursday in Benin at a workshop to discuss the implementation of the state’s new Land Use Charge Law, according to a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES by Crusoe Osagie, the special assistant on media project to the Edo State Government.

President Bola Tinubu’s reforms – removal of petroleum subsidies and forex exchange liberalistaion – have continued to push up the price of goods and services in Nigeria, with the high inflation rate and the economic hardship causing unease across the country.

The Edo State Governor, Mr Obaseki said the state government has resorted to “taking care of those who can’t feed themselves” in the state.

“From our revenue, we have decided to take money from our Internally Generated Revenue to look after those that can’t feed – the poorest of the poor. We are doing our best as an administration to make things easy in Edo State for our citizens who have trust in this government,” the governor said.

“If we are a truly thriving country, states will survive on their own, without relying on Abuja. Whether they give us or not, we would survive as a state. We have been surviving before now. Our administration is transparent and accountable, that is why the World Bank trusts us.”

Workers’ unions have kicked against the Nigerian government’s reforms, while Mr Tinubu has continued to appeal for understanding and calm, arguing that his actions are for the good of the country.

The federal government on Thursday announced N5 billion palliative to each of the 36 states to cushion the effect of the removal of petrol subsidy.

