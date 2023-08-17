The Lagos State Government on Wednesday announced it has shut down a private nursery, primary and secondary school- Greater Scholars International School, located in the Ajah area of the state over allegation of raping a four-year-old pupil of the school.

In May, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the parents of the minor, Mr and Mrs Olusola, accused a guard of the school, identified simply as Mr James, of raping their daughter.

They said the pupil complained of “pains in her vagina” and subsequently confirmed that Mr James assaulted her.

Following the incident, family members and representatives of non-governmental organisations stormed the school to demand justice for the child and also called for the intervention of the state government.

The perpetrator has since been arraigned for the offence and is currently remanded in Kirikiri Correction Centre in Lagos.

The state’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (LSDSVA) confirmed the development on its official X account, adding that the ongoing court case would resume on 4 September.

Victim, parents going through therapy

In a telephone conversation with PREMIUM TIMES Thursday, Mrs Olusola said the four-year-old girl had gone through a couple of therapy sessions and is likely to go back to school.

“She has another therapy coming up soon and we have gotten another school though as her mother, I am not fully ready to put her back in school because I am still traumatised,” she said.

Mrs Olusola added that she and her husband have also had some therapy.

Also speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, the Founder of The Unbroken Foundation- a non-governmental organisation focused on social and human rights, Sonia Obi-Okodo, said her organisation is still following up on the case.

“We have been on the case which is still in court. As expected, the guy has been pleading not guilty but he is still remanded in Kirikiri,” she said.

She noted that the government may have taken too long to shut down the school, but “we know they must follow due process to make such a big decision.”

School keeps mum

The mother of the victim further expressed her displeasure with the management of the school.

“We have been attending the court sessions and the owner of the school has not reached out yet,” she said.

“We have not heard anything from the school till now, they are yet to reach out to the family because they are obviously still in denial.”

Mr Olusola commended the Lagos DSVA team for “keeping in touch with the family and being helpful.”

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the school, only one of the three mobile numbers on their official website connected but no one answered the call.

Earlier in May, an official, who refused to give an identity, declined to comment on the matter.

“The matter is already being investigated by the police, so we wouldn’t be able to discuss it. Thank you,” the official said and ended the call.

Allegations

The incident became public when a Twitter user, with the handle, @Omolomo, accused the school of hiring thugs to threaten the minor’s parents, who had gone to the school to report the results of the medical examination.

The handler, who also posted a photo of the school’s Director and the accused, claimed that the school management had been reluctant and allegedly attempted to sweep the matter under the carpet.

Giving further details, Mr and Mrs Olusola told PREMIUM TIMES that their daughter, who is now in pre-school, was enrolled in the school in January 2022, adding that they noticed she had been unnecessarily “downcast” before confirming the assault.

“She cried about her vagina pains when she went to urinate on Sunday, 30 April; then we saw bruises when we checked with a torch light. This prompted us to take her to the hospital,” Mrs Olusola narrated.

She noted that they immediately took the daughter to Lifeline Children’s Hospital, Lekki, in Lagos, for a medical examination.

“Upon seeing the bruises, the paediatrician transferred us to a gynaecologist to run a test, who confirmed the injury and physical trauma as a result of an attempted forced penetration.

“We went ahead to the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, and it was the same result. Though they told us her hymen is still intact.”

Mr Olusola also noted that the 4-year-old said when “she fell while playing with her friend, the security guard told her there is plenty of dirt in her “wee wee” i.e. her vagina, that he wants to wash it.”

“So maybe that was how he lured her. He might be doing the same to other girls in school,” he added.

