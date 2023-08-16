Nigeria’s Eurobonds went on the back foot on Wednesday in an extension of the previous session’s slide as the news of the government’s decision to embargo upward adjustment of petrol pump prices continued to rattle the market.

The country’s bonds, which dramatically became bellwethers among emerging-market peers after Bola Tinubu abruptly announced an end to fuel subsidies at his presidential inauguration in late May, are now the worst performers in that class.

The dollar-denominated note expiring in 2051 shed 2.4 per cent or 1.7 cents on the dollar to 68.9 cents, only managing to gain back a third of the drop at 11:45 WAT.

An hour earlier, eight of Africa’s biggest economy’s bonds had ranked among the 20 worst-performing in the world in London. Nigeria’s Eurobonds with 2033 as their maturity date have depreciated ten times in less than two weeks.

On Tuesday, Mr Tinubu put the increase in petrol retail prices on ice for now after intimations of possible raise by marketers, notably in the commercial capital Lagos, where filling stations were already hoarding fuel and stopping sales.

“The president wishes to assure Nigerians, following the announcements by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) just yesterday, that there will be no increase in the pump price of petroleum motor spirit anywhere in the country,” Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, said on an emphatic note in a broadcast.

The move diverges from the recent deregulation of the downstream sector of the energy sector, the high point being the audacious removal of the subsidies, unpopular even though market-friendly.

A major drain on the government purse, the removal alongside reforms aimed at weakening the naira will help the oil-reliant economy save N21 trillion ($28 billion) in two years, the World Bank said in a report in June.

That sum is more than the combined cash needed to build three of the country’s key rail lines, including the Lagos-Kano Line ($11.3 billion), Lagos-Calabar Line ($11.2 billion) and Abuja-Itakpe-Warri Line ($3.9 billion).

Analysts are concerned that Nigeria’s dollar bonds are not likely to find the anchor that set them on a tear in June and also helped restore some measure of investor confidence any moment soon.

The seven-year audited financial reports of the central bank covering 2016 to 2017, released last Thursday, uncovered debt obligations in the region of $13 billion to foreign creditors, most of the transactions previously unknown to the public.

That, factored into Nigeria’s external reserves balance, leaves a net balance of $16.3 billion, contrary to the long-bandied figure of over $30 billion.

The country’s credit ratings, when they are next released, are set to take a hit from the audit revelation, a development that could further scare investors away from its dollar bonds.

