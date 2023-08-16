President Bola Tinubu has assigned portfolios to his ministers, over one week after they were screened by the Senate.

The portfolios were announced by the president’s office in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Ex-Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike was named Minister of the FCT while Wale Edun was named Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

Some of the other key portfolios include Ali Pate, a professor, as Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, and Lateef Fagbemi as Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. Ex-Jigawa Governor Mohamed Badaru was named Minister of Defence while Ex-Kebbi Governor Atiku Bagudu was named Minister of Budget and Economic Planning.