Some terrorists disguised in hijab abducted a popular local business man, Alhaji Isiya, in Maru area of Zamfara State on Monday.

Hijab is the veil Muslim women wear. It’s not allowed for men to wear it religiously.

PRNigeria reported that the terrorists, who were on three motorcycles, arrived Hayi, a community in Maru area of Zamfara State around 10:00 p.m on Monday and kidnapped the business man

Mr Isiya is a gold merchant.

“After invading Haji Isiya’s residence, they thereafter abducted him before any intervention could come from the security personnel.

“The armed bandits, who were dressed in Hijab, left immediately with Isiya, and were reported to have been seen at Karakkai axis. Only God knows where they eventually took him to.

“But security agencies have already launched an investigation into the incident. They will surely facilitate his rescue,” the source, who was not named, told PRNigeria.

The police spokesperson in Zamfara State, Yazid Abubakar, didn’t respond to SMS sent to him for comment about the attack.

The abduction of Mr Isiya came a few hours after the Chief of Army Staff, Taoored Lagbaja, vowed that the military would soon launch an offensive against terrorists.

There have been renewed terrorist attacks in Zamfara in the last few months. The army chief’s visit was coming some hours after terrorists invaded Bungudu town, 20 kilometres from the state capital and abducted seven people including a top retired civil servant, first son of the Emir of Bungudu and five women.

Two weeks ago, a divisional police office was attacked in the same town. The assailants killed a policeman, Nura Ibrahim, during the attack.

Other areas that witnessed terrorist attacks in the last few days include Talata Mafara town where 11 construction company workers were abducted and the killing of seven soldiers in Dansadau emirate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

